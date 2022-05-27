The inverted priorities of several American institutions

The infiltration of American institutions – the judicial system, journalistic integrity, and even the Democratic Party – by ‘progressive’ depravity is nearly complete. The repercussions have been calamitous, and now we live in a world where political leftists prioritize hardened criminals over innocent children.

If the media, entertainers, and talking-heads really cared, they would set their sights on the prosecutors, judges, and politicians who are directly responsible for dangerous criminals and the mentally ill roaming free.

Instead, the playbook is always the same. They didn't give a damn when a Black supremacist plowed over fifty people with a vehicle because it didn't fit the agenda of ‘angry white man.’

When the Germans confiscated firearms, did it protect the Jewish people or were they defenseless? If the patriots handed over their guns during the Founding Era, the U.S. would still be subject to a monarchy.

In 2013, a bill was introduced by Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley to remove guns from the hands of felons and the mentally ill, strengthen school security, and enhance background checks – and Democrats filibustered the bill so it wouldn't pass. In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, Senator Cruz visited Robb Elementary. In an interview with Jesse Watters, the senator described the provisions of the bill, saying:

I’ve introduced legislation to say schools like this elementary school behind me can get federal grants to harden their security, to put in bulletproof doors, bulletproof glass, to put in armed police officers to protect kids.

The screenshot above was taken from the official U.S. Senate website and displays the results of a vote, showing some of the loudest mouths (all Democrats) who consistently demand “action” voted ‘no’ – including Dick Durbin, Chuck Schumer, Chris Coons, and Ron Wyden. The amendment to the bill, titled ‘Safe Schools, Safe Communities Act’ stated its purpose was:

To address gun violence, improve the availability of records to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, address mental illness in the criminal justice system, and end straw purchases and trafficking of illegal firearms, and for other purposes.

Why didn't Obama, Biden, and the media demand a ‘yes’ vote? The answer is they only want to disarm good guys, not bad guys.