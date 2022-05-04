The consequences of the stolen 2020 election are increasingly catastrophic

Last year Mollie Hemingway wrote a book about the 2020 election. Its title was Rigged, How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized our Elections. It is a comprehensive story of the numerous ways the left orchestrated the Biden win.

A few weeks ago, David Bossie released his film, also titled Rigged. It exposed the scheme perpetrated by Mark Zuckerberg; “Zuckerbucks” had spent over $400m to fraudulently rnsure a Biden victory.

This week brings the release of Dinesh D’Souza’s film, 2000 Mules. This film exposes and explains how paid “mules” in numerous states stuffed those drop boxes that Zuckerberg paid for with many thousands of ballots faked or harvested. Using geo-tracking of cell phones, Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote and Gregg Harris uncovered two thousand people who were paid via a variety of leftist non-profits to stuff those drop boxes, over and over again.

The film is a shocking expose and reveals yet another very complex and devious way certain leftist non-profits cheated to win. There can no longer be any question that Trump handily won the 2020 election and that the most criminal methods in American history were employed to steal his victory from the American people.

Neither film, Rigged nor 2000 Mules, addressed the possible manipulation of the voting machines by way of illicit programming and/or possible hacking via their connection to the internet. Those issues have been deeply covered by several cyber experts. Peter Navarro’s report early on also essentially proved that the 2020 election was marred by massive fraud.

The elephant in the room is this: Why has no DOJ investigation been mounted given the overwhelming volumes of evidence of election fraud? Why have the courts dismissed each case without even looking at the evidence? The only answer is that the DOJ, every other federal law enforcement agency and the corporate media are corrupt. They are all agents of the Democrat party. As Dennis Prager often comments, truth is not a left-wing value.

Beyond the mules, the illegally harvested ballots, fake ballots that were never folded, mailed or signed, the finagling of people like Republican Gov. Kemp and Sec of State Raffensperger of Georgia and the never-Trump powers that be in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan and probably numerous other states, the 2020 election was the most dishonest, the most unscrupulous in American history. Unable to accept her defeat in 2016, Hillary Clinton fabricated the notion that Russia facilitated Trump’s win, which gave birth to the entirely phony Mueller investigation, the trumped up impeachments based on nothing and the equally fabricated “insurrection” charges about January 6.

The Democrats have descended into the ninth circle of hell. They are willing to destroy the nation rather than see Trump’s MAGA movement succeed anywhere.

The Biden regime has embraced the tactics of Marx and Mao and the prescient fantasies of George Orwell to gain and maintain control over the American population, all the while importing millions of migrants from around the world into the country. Biden seems intent upon ruining the country by any means possible. He’s rendered us energy dependent again so that Americans are paying $6+ for gas. Inflation is soaring, dragging us into a recession, likely depression. This sad state of affairs was fodder for comedy at the WHCD; Biden heartily laughed at the misery he has stoked.

Twitter video screengrab

Biden and the military industrial complex wanted this war in Ukraine and are escalating it. The Ukrainian people are cannon fodder in a dangerously misguided attempt to take down Putin. The warmongers are at it again, briefly interrupted by President Trump, the arms dealers want a war. Now the administration is depleting the American defensive arms inventory by shipping them to Ukraine and sending billions of taxpayer dollars that simply do not exist, money that, if it did exist, could be spent on protecting our southern border, not Ukraine’s eastern border. Ukraine is a European problem, not an American responsibility.

All this chaos and destruction is due to the catastrophic consequences of a stolen election. Purposeful? Indeed. The Biden administration’s agenda is the destruction of America, its middle and working classes and the power of its currency. Biden is bowing to China, Russia and for inexplicable reasons intent upon letting Iran have nukes. Each of those countries are mortal enemies of the US but each with leverage over this terrible President. He has sold out his country for unearned wealth. There are volumes of evidence, proof actually, that the 2020 election was grossly fraudulent. Who among our numerous law enforcement agencies will go to bat for the American people? Someone has got to go to prison. Every American needs to see 2000 Mules.