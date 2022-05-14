Speaking of abortion extremists...

Joe Biden's crew and a lot of Democrats out there are calling anyone who supports abortion restrictions of one kind or another an "extremist."

I would say the extremists are people who think the way to solve inflation and help the economy is to kill unborn babies.

Why would we ever trust people who have these beliefs to run anything?

Of course, Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, wanted birth control to weed out the "unfit." She basically believed that people who were mentally or physically disabled or otherwise, again, "unfit" (read: poor) should never have been born, and she didn't want them to reproduce.

Democrats seek to get rid of statues of people like Jefferson, Lincoln, and Washington as hopelessly racist, but Planned Parenthood, founded by a woman whose ideology led to the widespread slaughter of unborn black babies, is sacred to them.

Maybe we should just kill the elderly and the sick because they cause a lot of medical inflation by their logic.

Of course, these same Democrats will gladly pay for everything for millions of illegal aliens. Somehow, they don't cause inflation.

According to Townhall's Larry O'Connor:

Meanwhile, let's take a quick look at where the Democrats and the abortion enthusiasts who represent their political power-base stand on the abortion issue. Wednesday night on MSNBC, California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, a member of the House who is consistently described as "reasonable" and "mainstream," made the economic case for killing babies before they are born. She explained, "So the fact that things like inflation can happen and it can become more expensive to feed your kids and to fuel your car is exactly why people need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths their [sic] going to have to feed." "So I think the fact that we're seeing this jump in expenses, that we're seeing people have to pay more at the grocery store, pay more at the pump, pay more for housing is a reason that people are saying, 'I need to be able to make my own decisions about when and if to start a family.'" Margaret Sanger, come get your girl. Meanwhile, Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia also made the economic case for killing babies while echoing the better dead than live in poverty testimony of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin [sic] (both considered mainstream, rationale Democrats)[.]

Should parents also pick and choose which of their born children should live because they are causing too much inflation?

Image: Pixabay, Pixabay License.