So Biden has met Rosie the Riveter...

President Biden once met Rosie the Riveter. The real Rosie the Riveter. Presumably at about the time he met Superboy’s girlfriend Lana Lang too.

So Biden claimed in a speech he gave on May 3 at the factory in Alabama which manufactures Javelin anti-tank missiles. Biden went there to tour the factory and give a speech, and it was during the speech that he claimed to have met the real Rosie the Riveter, of World War II fame.

This was far from the only Bidenism committed during the speech. Like this one:

1:51 – ...By the way, sometimes the press is always fair with me...

Lately Biden has talked a lot about so-called “inflection points” of history. He’s claimed repeatedly, we’re in one now. And did so again in Alabama.

7:42 – ...We’re at an inflection point in history, for real. It comes along, about once every six or eight generations...

Let’s see. The length of a single generation is 20-30 years, so according to Biden, the last time we were at an “inflection point of history” was some 120-240 years ago. And, an “inflection point” is an event which alters the course of humanity’s progress through time.

It is nonsense. “Inflection points” happen all the time. When Biden speaks of “inflection points,” he’s trying to tell us he is profound and wise. But it’s really just so much empty psychobabble.

And there was the major gaffe he committed when he said that he’s been sending lots of Javelin missiles to Russia! It ranks as a Top Ten Bidenism of 2022.

9:49 – ...Before Russia attacked, we made sure RUSSIA had Javelins the strength of the defenses, so Ukraine was ready, whatever happened...

The imbecility of this gaffe speaks for itself and needs no further comment.

So now I arrive at Biden’s claim to having met the real Rosie the Riveter.

4:15 – ...There was Rosie the Riveter... who (I) actually got to meet, quite frankly, before she passed away...

Except, there was no such person! It’s a lie. According to Wikipedia, there was no such person as “Rosie the Riveter.”

“Rosie the Riveter” is a fantasy, imaginary being. Biden saying he met Rosie the Riveter is like saying he once met Superman and Lois Lane. “Rosie the Riveter” came to life in a 1942 popular song.

According to Wikipedia:

Rosie the Riveter is an allegorical cultural icon of World War II, representing the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, many of whom produced munitions and war supplies.[1][2] These women sometimes took entirely new jobs replacing the male workers who joined the military. Rosie the Riveter is used as a symbol of American feminism and women's economic advantage.[3]... The idea of Rosie the Riveter originated in a song written in 1942 by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb.

So pack this latest claim onto the junkpile of Biden’s many other autobiographical lies, such as,