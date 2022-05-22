NYC Mayor Eric Adams reveals how out-of-touch Democrats are

Less than five months ago, on January 1, 2022, Eric Adams was sworn in as mayor of New York City. Before that he was a Brooklyn Borough President, a member of New York State’s Senate, and a police captain. It’s certainly a nice local résumé but the emphasis is on “local.” Moreover, his short tenure as New York City’s mayor has been undistinguished. Nevertheless, Adams has announced that he is considering a presidential run in 2024. Only someone living deep within the leftist bubble would be so disconnected and egotistical to think that’s a logical thing to say.

One of the bad things about Trump’s first, successful run for the presidency (before the fix destroyed his second, successful run for re-election), was that it made others believe that they don’t need any significant political experience to be president. In a way, that’s true. Our Founders envisioned citizen presidents and disliked career politicians, as all sane people do. However, these citizens were expected to be successful men with a vast body of accomplishments. And while Trump was accomplished, his presidency vividly demonstrated that someone unaware of the mafia element in American government will be eaten alive.

Adams is not that accomplished. He’s adept at running for office but not necessarily at getting things done. Certainly, during his first almost five months in office, he’s had a lot of stumbles.

It began when Adams tried to hire his own brother for a well-paying job ($210,000) in the NY Police Department to serve as Adams’s “personal security detail.” When he was challenged, Adams claimed “white supremacy” and anarchism justified the nepotistic hire. Regarding that “white supremacy” claim, video also emerged of Adams calling his former police colleagues “crackers.”

Although Adams claimed to be the “law and order” candidate when he ran, New York crime has soared on his watch. To his credit, Adams has criticized BLM for its passivity in the face of the crime and he is trying to reinvigorate the NYPD, but with limited success. Still, one can’t forget that Adams applauded when Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s new District Attorney and a Soros candidate, announced that he did not intend to enforce the law. He also thinks grabbing guns is the answer.

It's possible that Adams will mature into a great mayor. Currently, it seems as if the best he’ll be able to do is adequate—and he’ll earn that grade only if he gets over his racism. And yet, Adams thinks he’s qualified for the office of President of the United States:

“Eric has told me repeatedly that he thinks that he has a platform to run for national office, for president in 2024. He has said that repeatedly. He thinks New York is a national platform. He thinks the national party has gotten too far to the left and he thinks he has a platform to win,” a person close to the mayor said. A Brooklyn Democratic elected official who was also frequently in talks with the mayor said Adams was “considering a White House run in 2024 if Biden doesn’t seek re-election,” adding that Adams’ advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin was “running point” on the issue.

There is, of course, one reason for Adams to be optimistic about his chances: While Trump may have reset the bar when it comes to candidates (no prior political experience required), Biden has reset the bar for presidents. It turns out that competence, intelligence, acumen, moral decency, and a functioning brain aren’t necessary to hold office. And while I may not like Adams, he’s already proven that he has a functioning brain, is reasonably competent and intelligent, and hasn’t yet sold his country out to foreign, hostile nations.