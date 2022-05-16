New conservative media aggregator: TwitReport

We’ve been contacted by the creator of a new site, TwitReport, that aggregates tweets from 190 conservative sites, and updates continually on a 24-hour basis. “Robert T” explains the mission:

Twitreport rakes in the latest updates, stories, and breaking news from over 190+ Twitter sources into a single, stream-lined feed. The site automatically updates with tweets from reputable names like The Washington Times, Judicial Watch, The Post Millenial, and individuals like Elon Musk, Rand Paul, Dinesh D’Souza. This user-friendly but innovative approach to media aggregation puts you on the cutting-edge of news—all in one place, all at one time. Twitreport is community driven, too. Users can request sources with over 100,000 followers to be added to the feed.

In another email, he adds:

I save time for people that do not have Twitter, or know who to follow.

And in a third email, he says:

The purpose for the site is the same as: Citizenfreepress.com Populistpress.com Thelibertydaily.com Whatfinger.com Their sites (and mine) saves time for the average internet surfer because instead of having to visit a lot of sources, we collect the top conservative voices into one streamlined feed. And particularly on my site, it happens in real time. There is no delay as on the other sites mentioned above. Yes, it can seem painfully simple, and in a way it is.

I admit that I spend almost no time on Twitter, other than to read tweets that have been embedded in websites that I do read. I’ve been looking at TwitReport since Robert first emailed us a couple a days ago, and it does update frequently, and does bring tweets from reliably conservative sources. So, if you want to keep up with the latest output of the conservative media, it might be worthwhile checking out.