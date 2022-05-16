Protests outside a Supreme Court justice’s home? AG Garland has nothing to say

The Attorney General of the United States is the government’s top lawyer and sets policy for the Department of Justice. The DOJ, in turn, is the legal branch of the executive office, which has the responsibility to act when people violate federal laws. It is the ultimate representative of the Rule of Law in America. That’s why it’s so disturbing that Attorney General Merrick Garland, rather than loudly promising to prosecute those who are trying to intimidate justices in their homes, refuses to say anything at all.

From the moment someone within the Supreme Court leaked out February’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, suggesting that the Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade and return abortion to the states, where it belongs, Democrats erupted. One of those eruptions was to target Supreme Court justices in their homes.

An organization named Ruth Sent Us, named as an homage to leftist Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, immediately broadcast the coordinates to the conservative justice’s homes. (Ironically, Ginsburg, who staunchly supported the institution of the Supreme Court, would have been horrified both by the leak and by the protests.) And, like angry sheep, pro-abortion protesters dutifully showed up at those homes.

The problem with these protests is that they’re grossly illegal. Under United States Code §1507, it’s a crime, punishable with a fine or up to a year in prison, if anyone “pickets or parades” in front of a building or home that judges use, with the “intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge....” Arrest those protesters!

And yet the Department of Justice has done nothing at all. The same organization that, through the FBI, has been aggressively pursuing Project Veritas, a media outlet, for not publishing the contents of a diary by President Biden’s pathetic, drug-addict daughter, is shrugging at the sight of people intentionally trying to intimidate Supreme Court justices into changing the outcome of a decision. And of course, the DOJ is expending enormous time and energy to prosecute the January 6 defendants, prosecutions that are revealing that as many as 80 people at the Capitol may have been there to entrap Trump supporters.

Image: Merrick Garland (edited). YouTube screen grab.

We’ve already noted that Democrat politicians, most of whom are lawyers and all of whom should know better, have said that, because people protest where they work or live, there’s nothing wrong with protesting where the justices work or live. But of course, there’s everything wrong with the latter conduct.

Politicians are meant to be responsive to the people’s will. The rule of law survives in this country because judges are supposed to answer to a higher, purer mistress—Justice herself—than to shouting from the mob. (As a general matter, I’m opposed to harassing people in their homes, be they politicians or otherwise.)

Even if the politicians are dodos, there’s no excuse for the silence from the Department of Justice. Yet silence is exactly what the DOJ’s top man is putting out:

Garland was asked about the issue on Friday evening at the conclusion of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund ceremony on the National Mall, but he ignored the question. "Sorry. I'm here for the memorial," he told Just the News.

That would be an acceptable answer, given the context, if Garland were otherwise speaking out against this grotesque lawlessness that eats away at the foundations of the American judicial system. But again, Garland and the DOJ have said nothing and done nothing about the illegal protests. It is becoming clearer with every passing day that there is no equality under the law in Biden’s America. Instead, justice is meted out depending upon whether one supports the administration or not.