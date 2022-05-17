Nancy Pelosi reveals the Democrat campaign for the midterms

Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN's State of the Union to talk about the leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito that provides the rationale on why Roe v. Wade (1973), which legalized abortion nationwide, has to be overturned.

Pelosi began her exposition with the following:

Who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become president of the United States, waving a list of judges that he would appoint, therefore getting the support of the far-right and appointing those anti-freedom justices to the court?

"Who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become President of the United States?" -- Pelosi pic.twitter.com/rTIrrYdehm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2022

Pelosi confirmed what we always knew about the Democrat mindset: they have disdain for democracy when they lose electoral contests.

Pelosi may have explicitly called President Trump a "creature," but the subtext of her remarks was that all those who voted for Trump are also sub-human. Her fury is because she views them as impediments to her monopoly of power.

This was Pelosi's "basket of deplorables" moment. Pelosi in 2022 is in a similar position to Hillary Clinton in 2016. She is so convinced of her moral superiority that she simply cannot fathom why popular opinion would be against her and what she stands for.

The sanctimonious Pelosi is convinced that she could never, ever be wrong. So she placates her ego by blaming her opponents and the voters as inferior beings. Living in a fantasy such as this is much easier than connecting to voters, understanding their problems, and implementing a course correction.

Biden, too, has joined Pelosi in her toxic rhetoric, claiming he no longer recognizes the GOP, which he now views as an existential threat to the nation's democracy.

What caused the Democrats to be unhinged is that despite their efforts, President Trump continues to be among the most popular political figures in the U.S.

The Democrats played foul during the 2020 elections to get Biden "elected" as president. They used their influence to deplatform President Trump from major social media platforms. They have partisan committees and state attorneys general baselessly investigating Trump, desperately looking for an excuse to prevent him from running for president again in 2024.

Trump has now become a Nietzschean superhero — i.e., what didn't destroy him made him stronger.

Today, almost every candidate Trump endorses wins his election. Trump's rallies are packed with thousands of enthusiastic and energetic supporters. The polls are showing that the Democrats are going to receive an emphatic drubbing in November and Trump will win in 2024.

The Democrats loved the establishment Republicans such as Romney and McCain, who were embarrassed to be conservative. Their purpose was to give the Democrats easy wins, to live like second-class citizens in Washington, and to appear on Democrat news show to humiliate themselves.

But the MAGA wing of the party is assertive and doesn't look toward the Democrats for validation. In fact, Trump relishes mocking the Democrats for their ineptitude. The Democrats who were accustomed to being the attackers find themselves struggling when they are the targets.

Back to Pelosi.

During her CNN appearance, she also attacked Trump-appointed Supreme Court judges Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, claiming that "the problem was in believing that they would abide by the settled law instead of seeking to rewrite history" and that "the ball was this court, which is dangerous to the freedoms of the country"

Following the leaked draft opinion, national abortion "rights" groups held rallies in nearly 400 cities and towns. Pelosi called it the right time to mobilize on the issue instead of waiting for the midterm elections in November.

"My saying is we don't agonize; we organize. We go out there and make sure people know that elections have consequences," said Pelosi.

Pelosi ended up revealing the Democrat campaign for the midterm elections.

Pelosi and the Democrats aren't going to address the open border that has caused an influx of illegal aliens and facilitated the smuggling of illicit drugs that have led to overdose deaths.

Pelosi and the Democrats aren't going to talk about fixing the inflation crisis that is making essential items unaffordable for the citizenry. She isn't going to talk about resolving the supply chain crisis that has caused a shortage of baby formula.

Pelosi and the Democrats aren't going to talk about the dire need to counter the crime wave that has plagued the nation.

Instead, they are going to mount a campaign of demonization, dehumanization, and delegitimization against political opponents. They are going to use scare tactics regarding abortion and race to mobilize their fanatical base. They are going to have "protests," demonstrations, blockades, and chaos. They also are going to exploit tragedies like the shooting in Buffalo to attack their political opponents. They are likely to misuse government agencies to target opponents.

If they have come this far, perhaps they proceed on the same course after the elections. They could refuse to concede defeat to "creatures" or claim that voter ID laws prevented minorities from voting. Biden's and Pelosi's utterances prove that the Democrats are desperate and will do all they can to retain power.

Does the GOP understand or even care that this isn't just another election, where the loser walks away after defeat?

Does the GOP, whose leadership seems currently focused on Ukraine, have a plan to take on the Democrats now and after the elections?

It seems most unlikely.

The utterances and the actions from the likes of Mitch McConnell and Dan Crenshaw don't inspire much confidence.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (cropped).