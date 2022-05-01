More proof that public schools are sexually grooming kids

City Journal's Christopher F. Rufo reports that "Evanston-Skokie School District 65 has adopted a radical gender curriculum that teaches pre-kindergarten through third-grade students to celebrate the transgender flag, break the 'gender binary' established by white 'colonizers,' and experiment with neo-pronouns such as 'ze,' 'zir,' and 'tree.'" (Tree?)

In his piece, Rufo claimed that he had "obtained the full curriculum documents, which are part of the Chicago-area district's 'LGBTQ+ Equity Week,' which administrators adopted last year."

This is yet another instance of an educational institution going all out to "groom" — meaning indoctrinate — young children into acting, behaving, and identifying in ways that please and favor those in control of that educational institution. It is the creepiest form of coercion imaginable. It is an abuse of power. It is child abuse. It is monstrous. And it must stop.

Deliberately confusing pre-pubescent children about the most fundamental aspects of their beings, in front of their peers, should be punishable by law. "Educators" who do so while attempting to hide that fact from their students' parents should be incarcerated.

It is bizarre, but illuminating, that government schools are telling young children that they can identify as any sex or gender they wish to be, while at the same time telling them — and their parents — that they do not have the freedom to determine what goes into their bodies by way of government-mandated experimental injection. The only autonomy they want kids to possess is over something they can't possibly control: biology. God's will.

Most of those in government, and nearly all of those in the "Democratic" Party, want to be the arbiters of truth. Because if you get to determine what the truth is, your power will be total — and endless.

The more tyrannical the government, the more it despises honesty and transparency. And, as Orwell noted, "[t]he further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it."

We have seen that with the shameless attacks on Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and countless others. We have seen that with Dr. Robert Malone and physicians who opposed vaccine and mask mandates. We have seen that with President Trump getting kicked off Twitter.

And you can imagine what's happened to true conservatives, especially those who have no real fame, fortune, or power. Untold numbers of bloggers, tweeters, Youtubers, and Facebook-posters have been shadowbanned, "canceled," deplatformed, demonetized, demonized. Our intolerant elite rulers have successfully fostered a culture of lies.

And now we are witnessing the creation of the Biden administration's Government Disinformation Board Ministry of Truth. Frightening.

Orwell again: "In a time of universal deceit — telling the truth is a revolutionary act."

You can bet the new Government Disinformation Board will deem that quote "disinformation."

Image via Pxhere.