Joe Biden loves his lies

President Biden has made many false autobiographical claims. He was a truck driver. He was a coal miner. He helped organize Black churches while in high school for Civil Rights activities. He used to bring his children, then grandchildren, one at a time, when each turned age 15 or 16 (depending on the version), to Europe to tour either Dachau or Auschwitz (again, depending on the version). He went to Soweto in South Africa to visit the imprisoned Nelson Mandela, who in fact was held 800 miles away on Robben Island. He claimed he was arrested in Soweto; he wasn't.

I could go on and on. But during this Memorial Day weekend, we can add a new Walter Mitty autobiographical lie to Biden's lengthy and ever-growing list.

The U.S. Naval Academy held its graduation and commissioning of new officers on Friday, and Biden gave the commencement address. This is how the speech opened up:

Hello, Naval Academy! ... Whoa. ... Before I give my speech it thought [sic] crossed my mind, as I was told the Class of '72 is here. I was appointed to the Academy, in nineteen sixty, s-five, by a senator who [sic] I was running against in 1972. Never planned it that way; I was wasn't old enough to be sworn in; I was only 29 years old when I was running. He was a fine man; his name was J. Caleb Boggs. I didn't come to the Academy because I wanted to be a football star, and you had a guy [singular] named Staubach and Bellino [plural] here, so I went to Delaware.

The next sentence was bizarrely constructed.

But all kidding aside, the best line of the debate was ...

What debate? Nothing in his remarks up to this point said anything about a debate.

... after it was all over, the, announcer, the questioner, who was a good guy but supported my opponent, who was a good man as well, I might add, and he said, "Senator Boggs, you have anything else you want to say?" And he said, "Yes, just one thing," and he took the microphone, he said, "You know, Joe, if you accepted, my commission to de come [sic], my appointment to the Academy," he said, "you'd still have one year and three months of active duty, and I'd have no problems right now."

That would be a true statement — if Biden had received an appointment to the Naval Academy in 1965 that he declined.

But Biden could not have been appointed in 1965 because he was ineligible, because in that year, he was already a college graduate, having graduated from the University of Delaware. Congressmen and senators always made their selections from graduating classes of high school seniors.

Furthermore, all Biden did at the University of Delaware was to play freshman football, for a single season. He would have us believe that he gave up an all-expenses-paid, salaried appointment to the Naval Academy because he wanted to play freshman football at a public university!

This story might have been unfalsifiable if Biden had claimed that Sen. Boggs had made his appointment in 1961, but Biden had to move the story up to 1965 because otherwise, the remark he attributed to Boggs, that Biden would still have had a minimum of 15 months of active duty time remaining in 1972 had he attended the Academy and therefore couldn't have run against Boggs, would have made no sense at all. As it was, in 1965, Biden enrolled in law school, having already graduated from Delaware.

This story could not have happened. Not only is it a lie; it is a preposterous lie.

Image: Marc Nozell via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.