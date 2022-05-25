I don't remember that talk of 'transitioning' during the campaign

President Biden is a walking "gaffe machine." You can't put him behind a microphone because God only knows what he is going to say. We understand now why they hid him in his basement in 2020 with infrequent trips to the ice cream shop. It's tough to make a gaffe when you buy ice cream unless you order a pizza.

This is from the current overseas trip:

"When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an INCREDIBLE transition".

Yes, that gasoline pump that goes from $20 to $30 to $40 to $50 and $60.... it's just a transition to a future where we are using green energy and no more fossil fuels. In other words, this is what we need go through to arrive at the green energy paradise. What happens to your family budget before we make it to paradise? Don't worry, Joe is on it.

So gasoline prices are part of a plan? I thought that it was Putin's fault. What's going on?

We are watching a man imploding on the job. He has no idea of what to say about the # 1 problem in the country -- the price of filling up your tank.

So let me give President Biden a word of advice, courtesy of Diana Furchtgott-Roth, a lady who knows energy:

If Biden really wants to cut inflation, he should begin by reversing his policies on domestic oil and natural gas production. Energy prices have risen by 30 percent over the past year; these prices are set by expectations of future production. That is why oil prices rise when meteorologists predict that a hurricane will turn toward the Gulf of Mexico, before it has destroyed any oil rigs. The United States, the world’s largest oil and gas producer, has demonstrated the ability to influence the price of oil. The president could lower the price of a barrel of oil by $10 to $20 with new energy policies. Yet on Biden’s first day in office, he reduced oil and gas production by banning offshore drilling, expanding the boundaries of national monuments, placing a moratorium on leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have brought Canadian oil to U.S. refineries for processing into gasoline and heating oil.

That's right! Drill, Joe, drill! I'm pretty sure that most of the voters would love a transition back to $2 gasoline. Even the environmentalists could use a little relief, unless they ride a bicycle to work. Even Tesla would love cheap gasoline, because people would have more money to buy an electric car.

So drill, Joe. It's the only way out of this mess you've created.

