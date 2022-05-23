House passes “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act” targeting Americans’ thought, speech

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a new bill that would greatly enhance the federal government’s ability to spy on Americans in an alleged effort to combat “domestic” terrorism.

H.R. 350, or the “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act,” passed by a margin of 222-203. The vote was almost entirely along party lines, with every single House Democrat and a lone House Republican-- the reprehensible RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois-- voting to approve the measure.

The proposal would reportedly create “domestic terrorism offices” within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Justice (DOJ), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to The Hill. The offices would be tasked with “monitoring and scrutinizing potential terror activity,” with a heavy emphasis on terror activity deemed motivated by “white supremacist” or “neo-Nazi” sentiments.

Democrats have predictably framed the bill as a necessary response to the mass shooting perpetrated by an avowed white supremacist at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store last week. The perpetrator, however, characterized himself online as being in the “mild-moderate-authoritarian Left category.”

Many Republicans have slammed the bill as a frightening example of government overreach. Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, for example, said the bill constitutes the “empowerment of the federal bureaucracy to target Americans.” He added, “This is nothing more than empowering the federal government to police thought and speech in the United States of America, and we should oppose it roundly.”

A recent National Review editorial noted that investigative resources will be arbitrarily diverted towards fighting alleged “white supremacy” instead of tracking other potential sources of domestic terrorism. The editorial argued that the Democrats’ proposal “would narrow the scope of terrorist activity that existing statutes can reach — for the blatantly political purpose of labeling white supremacism, alone, as the nation’s urgent domestic security challenge.”

This is arguably unconstitutional—and dangerous—especially at a time when mainstream conservative perspectives on matters such as immigration law, Critical Race Theory, The 1619 Project, the early sexualization of children by the education establishment, and the concomitant recommendation and support of gender reassignment procedures, are often preposterously deemed to be either examples of “white supremacy” or “domestic terrorism” itself.

The Democratic Party has a history of visceral, palpable disdain for Black people. Today, the party hides that disdain behind policies that, on the surface, may appear to be beneficial to Black (capitalize the ‘B’!) folks, but are, in practice, deeply damaging. What is new, however, is Democrats’ visceral, palpable hatred of white (do not capitalize the ‘W’!) people. And babies. And women. And logic, reason, biological reality, the truth, and, well, you get the picture.

But back to terrorism. Bizarrely, Democrats believe there are three types of terrorism. There is “good” terrorism, “Justifiable/understandable” terrorism, and “bad” terrorism. “Good” terrorism is the kind that they believe helps them in their insane, psychotic desire for eternal power no matter the cost. This is why they subsidize and support groups such as BLM and Antifa, and don’t mind when large tracts of inner cities are burned down, looted and strewn with detritus…even if innocent or extraneous people get hurt or killed.

“Justifiable/understandable” terrorism is the kind where people in supposedly marginalized communities, like Islamic radicals, finally snap, and, after great and prolonged provocation, take revenge on their white, male, Christian oppressors living in The Great Satan. Or shoot up a gay bar if it happens to be a convenient target.

“Bad” terrorism, of course, is when hard-working, patriotic American citizens complain to teachers and/or government officials that their children are being indoctrinated into favoring socialism over capitalism, a race-based society over a meritocratic one, or the belief that there are an infinite number of genders, none of which can be determined by one’s physical attributes/chromosomes/DNA.

Domestic terrorism does exist. Elected officials— with help from the unelected in the Deep State/swamp—are effectively terrorizing American citizens. By leaving open the southern border. By devastating our energy industry. By causing rampant inflation. By fostering crime. And by overtly threatening those who disagree with their policies, intentions and amorality.

The pertinent questions are: how long will law-abiding American citizens accept being treated worse than criminals and illegal aliens? How long will they put up with the hoaxes, lies, misinformation, disinformation, omitted information, and mandates? Forever?

Samuel Adams once said, “So great is the wickedness of some men and the stupid servility of others, that one would almost be inclined to conclude that communities cannot be free. The few haughty families think they must govern. The body of the people tamely consent and submit to be their slaves. This unravels the mystery of millions being enslaved by the few.”

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License