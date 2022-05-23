Stacey Abrams certainly has a creative approach to running for governor

In 2018, Stacey Abrams ran as the Democrat candidate for governor in Georgia and lost. She’s spent the four years since then claiming that she was robbed and that she is Georgia’s real governor. (As Trump and his supporters have discovered, only Democrat women are allowed to challenge election results.) Abrams has once again thrown her hat in the ring but she’s choosing a strange way of doing it because she’s insisting that George is the worst state in the union.

When last we caught up with Stacey Abrams, the Star Trek franchise had designated her as president of United Earth. Thanks to this laughable bit of wishful thinking, we were able to learn that Abrams isn’t just a bad writer of junk romances (there are, believe it or not, well-written junk romances), she’s also a bad actress, appearing both smug and wooden, while clearly signaling her future intention to hand America over to the UN:

But like a Ginsu knife commercial, one must say, “Wait! There’s more.”

In this case, the more is Abrams’s bizarre approach to running for governor in 2022. In a speech at a Georgia Democrat Party gala on Saturday night, the Gwinnett Daily Post reports that Abrams let the attendees know how she really feels about the state she seeks to lead:

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live," said Abrams before she acknowledged Republicans would attack her for the later part of that statement.

Well, she got the point about attacking her right. A sound byte of a candidate despising the state she seeks to lead is too good to resist.

Having said that, there is context. The lead-in to that statement was the fact that Republicans like to point to Georgia’s status as the Number One American state within which to do business. Abrams doesn’t want to hear that. It’s still hell on earth to be in Georgia:

“Let me contextualize. When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when we’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.”

"I am tired of being told that we are the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live." - Abrams at Gwinnett Dems dinner #gapol pic.twitter.com/ubkZJmCN3n — Niles Francis 🇺🇦 (@NilesGApol) May 22, 2022

Of course, none of the metrics Abrams cites change the fact that Georgia is a business-friendly state that brings in money for its residents. That’s a good thing. Well, it’s a good thing if you believe in opportunities for people, rather than just more government.

And more government is what Abrams plans if she gets into office. She promised attendees that, if she wins, she’ll expand Medicaid and increase college access for illegal aliens. The Gwinnett Daily Report writes delicately that Abrams plans to pass “new laws pertaining to how teachers can discuss racial issues with students and what books can be put in school libraries.”

Translated, that means Abrams wants to bring Critical Race Theory into Georgia classrooms and graphic books about LGBTQ+++ sexuality into Georgia school libraries. Regarding the effect of CRT on America to date, Thomas Lifson has pointed to an absolutely horrific poll showing that three-quarters of Black Americans now fear Whites, and 70% believe most Whites “hold white supremacist beliefs.” That the facts belie this is irrelevant. They believe the bill of goods Democrats are selling them.

In addition to those plans, Stacey Abrams told an interviewer that she’s all in on abortion, seemingly without limitations (she opposes “forced pregnancy”), and supports the police when it comes to depriving people of their Second Amendment rights (or, as she calls it, “criminal carry”).

In other words, aside from hating the state she plans to lead, none of Abrams’s promises will make the state better. The state has already passed a big mental health budget, so that won’t really change. But she will ensure that it has more illegal aliens, more debt, more race hatred, more crime, and more transgenderism. Once she’s finished with Georgia, it won’t just be Stacey Abrams who hates it. Everyone will.

Image: Stacy Abrams. YouTube screen grab.