Guess how the Buffalo shooter identified himself politically

The alleged supermarket killer is self-described as authoritarian left — so why isn't this being reported?

If the alleged Buffalo killer's "manifesto" is authentic, he was deep into communist ideology and now is an authoritarian leftist. Why is this being kept under wraps?

The teenager accused of murdering ten people last Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. also allegedly posted a 180-page "manifesto" online that the national media are selectively exploiting, leaving out key facts. Why?

Please note that we're going to use the term chumbucket instead of the mass murderer's name, following in the tradition of the Zelman Partisans. We should all be aware of the phenomenon of media contagion, whereby wall-to-wall coverage, cynically exploited by the anti-liberty left for political purposes to suppress civil rights, also encourages further attacks.

Even though it makes perfect sense to avoid propagating the images and writings of these suspects so they don't encourage further attacks, it is entirely incorrect to cherry-pick the data to score cynical political points, while purposefully excluding other key facts that interrupt the nation's socialist media's chosen false narrative.

You can search all you want for the story, and there will be a myriad of versions that mention the alleged mass murderer and the "manifesto." Most of these will reference the latter as a news source, assuming that it is authentic. But they never actually provide factual backing to their reportage. Many have posted an image of the first pages. Others had additional images of other pages to collaborate the following quotes that were found that upend the national media's disinformation narrative (leaving in any typos):

When I was 12 I was deep into communist ideology, talk to anyone from my old high school and ask about me and you will hear that. From age 15 to 18 however, I consistently moved farther to the right. On the political compass I fall in the mildmoderate authoritarian left category, and I would prefer to be called a populist.

Did you catch that? The chumbucket first admits to being "deep into communist ideology" at 12, then being in the "authoritarian left category." Have you seen that fact published anywhere except in the pro-freedom media? Have you seen that quote published anywhere?

You could assert that the "manifesto" isn't authentic, but that charge hardly holds up, since it would have been next to impossible for someone else to fake the "manifesto." This also raises the question of why the nation's socialist media are exploiting this document for their own cynical purposes. Is it "authentic" only when it says what the anti-liberty left wants it to say? Given these circumstances, Rolling Stone has gone and dialed the absurdity level up to eleven, with this ridiculous headline: "The Buffalo Shooter Isn't a 'Lone Wolf.' He's a Mainstream Republican" — claiming that this former communist, now admittedly of the "authoritarian left category," is a "mainstream Republican."

To make matters worse, the liberticidal leftist media are falling all over themselves to maximize their exploitation of this "serious crisis," attempting to leverage it into criticism of what is essentially the open border policy of the Biden administration. That is how this story has evolved over the past 24 hours.

We are seeing a dangerous pattern emerge with the nation's anti-liberty left. Leftists are perfectly willing to twist the truth into whatever knots are necessary to advance their socialist national agenda. We saw that with the baby formula debacle, and now we're seeing it here. It will only serve to deepen national divisions.

