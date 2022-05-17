Critical Race Theory has infected 80% of the top U.S. medical schools

The U.S. medical establishment is in the process of absurdly identifying “racism” as the major determinant in health care outcomes. Last January, I wrote about how the Biden administration was “institutionalizing medical racism nationwide.” In a previous article in April 2021, I reported how “Medical Racism – Preferential Treatments for Blacks over Whites – is Here.” Yesterday, Fox News’ Brian Flood advanced this underreported story by noting how 39 of the nation’s 50 top medical schools have mandated Critical Race Theory training for their medical students.

At least 39 of America’s 50 most prestigious medical colleges and universities have some form of mandatory student training or coursework on ideas related to critical race theory (CRT), according to CriticalRace.org, which monitors CRT curricula and training in higher education. Earlier this year, CriticalRace.org found that CRT was prevelant in medical schools across the country. The project from Legal Insurrection Foundation, a non-profit devoted to campus free speech and academic freedom, has since expanded its database and found even more elite medical schools are focusing on "racialization" of medicine. "The national alarm should be sounding over the racialization of medical school education. The swiftness and depth to which race-focused social justice education has penetrated medical schools reflects the broader disturbing trends in higher education," Legal Insurrection founder William A. Jacobson told Fox News Digital.

“Follow the science” in medical academia has now taken a backseat to “follow the CRT woke,” as medical schools around the country have fallen sway to the Marxist theory of radical Critical Race propagandists.

Oh-oh! Too many Caucasians

As Flood reported:

The schools examined were based on the rankings by U.S. News’ rankings of America’s top medical schools. The latest findings show that 39 of the top 50 medical schools "have some form of mandatory student training or coursework" related to CRT and 38 offered materials by authors Robin DiAngelo and Ibram Kendi, whose books explicitly call for discrimination, according to Jacobson. . . In 2021, the American Medical Association (AMA) committed to utilizing CRT in a variety of ways and criticized the idea that people of different backgrounds should be treated the same.

In a companion piece at Fox News yesterday, Hannah Grossman reported on Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, Board chair of Do No Harm, “a physician who founded an organization that rebuts the left-wing push for anti-racist medicine.” Goldfarb “said the new practices incorporated into the field are going to exacerbate the current crisis in health disparities and that it includes discrimination.”

In the Fox News article, Dr. Goldfarb explained what is really going on:

A view that continues to prevail in the academic medical literature is that health disparities are primarily caused by systemic racism, meaning the health system is not treating specific communities adequately – causing some to suffer poorer outcomes. "No, the reason we have a crisis is because of personal behaviors, understanding of the risks of illnesses, and access to the health care system. This is the nature of the crisis … It will only get worse if we put all our resources into the wrong solution to the medical problem," he said. Dr. Goldfab believes that expanding access as well as increasing health literacy in K-12 schools are keys to combating health disparities. Dr. Goldfarb rebutted the notion that the medical field is systemically racist, saying, that for doctors "the impulse to do well for patients … – and every physician feels that."

Dr. Goldfarb:

…went on to criticize the anti-racist approach and said it includes discrimination. "The language of anti-racism is Ibram Kendi's language. And he's spoken to the idea that past discrimination … requires future discriminations in order to make some sort of equity achieved," he said. "This undermines the whole idea of a trusting physician-patient relationship. And that's what we're trying to combat."

