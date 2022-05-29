Gabe and Steve: Look at your city

It's automatic.

Every shooting is followed by a Democrat U.S. senator giving a speech about gun control, or else someone in San Francisco preaching to the rest of us.

The latest is Gabe Kapler, the manager of the San Francisco Giants. Gabe was once a top prospect, played here in Texas with the Rangers and then went into coaching.

This is what Kapler said

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler will no longer stand with his team for the national anthem until he "feels better about the direction of our country" in the wake of the Texas school shooting on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Kapler spoke with reporters ahead of Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds to explain his choice not to participate in the national anthem, a decision he first revealed in a lengthy blog post earlier in the day. "I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country," he told reporters. "That’ll be the step. I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily. It’s just something I feel strongly enough about to take that step."

Where do we go next? I understand that Kapler is angry about what happened in Uvalde, Texas. Who isn't?

Kapler follows Steve Kerr, the other local coach with Warriors, who once wanted to get police out of Oakland's schools

Memo to Steve and Gabe: How do you drive to work? Have you checked the state of your city? The decline of civil order? The people on the streets? The crime? The fact that people are leaving your city and state? The attacks on shops

Maybe Steve and Gabe should listen to Charles Barkley

"You know the bad thing about this rain, it’s not raining in San Francisco to clean up all the dirty-ass streets they got there."

Maybe Charles is not very diplomatic but Steve and Gabe need to drive around their city and see how bad it is.

Uvalde was horrible. San Francisco is horrible 24/7.