Fact-Checker Fail: 2000 Mules vs. the Media

In a familiar pattern, left-wing fact checkers furiously try to hide the damning proof of election fraud in the 2020 election presented in Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary 2000 Mules. But those “fake checkers” clearly did not actually watch the film. See, e.g., Ali Swenson, Associated Press, reprinted at U.S. News and World Report or at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Initially, one should note that 2000 Mules is not a Western movie. It refers to the term developed decades ago of “drug mules” who carry illegal drugs for criminal cartels such as smuggling drugs across the border.

With 2000 Mules the leftists desperate to hide voter fraud clearly only watched the free trailer for the movie and did not spring for the $20 to $29 to actually see the entire film. The film can be purchased from the Salem radio network from Dinesh D’Souza on “Locals” at or at the main website.

After mainstream journalists became discredited as biased, left-wing propagandists, very suddenly a new fad sprung up: fact checkers. Now, the same journalists whom we stopped believing in the normal news are suddenly believable because they call themselves “fact checkers.”

But if there is anything that presumably a fact checker would do is actually carefully read and analyze a claim and compare it point by point to determine its truth. (Typically, fact checkers specialize in being distracted by a minor detail. For example, a news story might report that Sen. Nogood smashed into a green-colored van full of nuns while driving drunk. The fact checker would then spend pages discussing how there is “no evidence” that the van was colored green. The van might have been blue. So rating: False.)

True The Vote did what the government failed to do. They purchased through commercial brokers the cell phone “geotracking” or “geolocator” data from specific cities in particular states where the election was decided. They then analyzed the GPS data to show the paid “mules” who visited left-wing nonprofit organizations and then drove to many different ballot drop boxes on the same day -- then did it all over again the following day, day after day, for weeks.

While ballot “harvesting” is illegal in the states sampled, one is allowed to deliver ballots from their family members or a voter for whom they are officially-designated caregivers. Otherwise, it is a crime to drop off someone else’s ballots in an election drop box.

But under no circumstances would one legally or legitimately do that again and again, day after day, for weeks or months. The fake checkers discuss the data as if these mules made only one trip, on one day, to only one drop box location. They didn’t watch the film.

The film explains that the analysis filtered out people who were driving past drop boxes, or whose routines did not fit a voter fraud hypothesis. Only those driving straight up to a drop box carrying their cell phones were included.

The analysis considered the “pattern of life” routines of cell phone users. Those going to work or shop near a drop box would be excluded, as opposed to those who spent only a few minutes at the drop box and then immediately turned around and drove on to the next drop box location. A person parked for a long time for an appointment or shopping would be excluded.

(The fact checkers also skip over the fact that -- by my rough estimate -- perhaps around 10% of those mules active during the election season were also located in the middle of violent ANTIFA riots throughout the year 2000.)

The documentary carefully explains how they filtered out the possibility of anyone dropping off ballots for their family. Only mules who visited 10 or more ballot drop boxes were included in the analysis. For example, one “mule” visited drop boxes in six different counties.

Ballots are different for different counties, congressional districts, and state legislative districts. So no one dropping off legitimate ballots would go to drop boxes in six different counties. Someone dropping off grandma’s ballot would not visit ten to one hundred different drop boxes -- and do this over again the next day and the next and the next.

The fact checkers tell us that geotracking is not that accurate. Oddly, the FBI is prosecuting peaceful, nonviolent protestors from January 6, 2021, based on that same “imprecise” geotracking data allegedly showing people inside the U.S. Capitol. Oops. Never mind. So, geotracking cell phone locations is very precise, except when it isn’t. Depends on the needs of the moment.

But it doesn’t actually matter, because True the Vote set such a high bar that the data cannot be dismissed. Only those mules who visited left-wing, election-related nonprofit offices and then went from there straight to election drop boxes were included.

The film repeatedly explains how they obtained over four million minutes of official government surveillance video viewing the ballot drop boxes (promiscuously deployed due to COVID-19). The trailer only shows a few snippets out of four million minutes. Even the documentary barely scratches the surface of that ocean of data.

Yet, the fact checkers “analyze” the surveillance videos as if the few examples shown are the only surveillance videos. That is, they dismiss the examples shown only in the movie trailer. Had they actually watched the documentary, they would have known that the same mules are showing up again and again in various surveillance videos at different drop boxes all over the city. Not just once, as in the movie trailer.

The four million minutes of video show mules stuffing dozens of ballots into drop boxes, not two or three. Often, we see ballots falling all over the sidewalk. The governmental surveillance video shows sometimes twenty or thirty ballots at a time getting stuffed into boxes already full.

The surveillance videos repeatedly show mules taking photographs of themselves putting the ballots into the drop boxes or just photos of the drop box itself. The only reason to take photographs of the drop boxes is because the mules are being paid and are presenting proof that they delivered the illicit ballots.

Oh, and not to mention that this is often happening between 1 AM and 4 AM in the morning.

The surveillance videos show mules wearing surgical gloves as they stuff illicit ballots into the drop boxes. Then they remove the surgical gloves and toss them into nearby trash cans -- all caught on government surveillance videos. The film explains that this started the day after ballot harvesters were arrested in one state based on fingerprints on the ballots. In one case, a woman never looks at the trash can until after taking off her gloves, indicating that she had done it before at that same location.

Finally, True the Vote concentrated only on specific cities or areas within the battleground states that decided the 2020 presidential election. The fact checkers are again off base. D’Souza’s excellent documentary is a call for honest law enforcement (if there are any left) to conduct a full analysis of the entire country. There is one indisputable conclusion: This must be thoroughly investigated in full.