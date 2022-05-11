Lori Lightfoot issues a ‘call to arms’ against Supreme Court justices

Chicago’s incompetent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, presiding over a city devolving into violent, bloody anarchy on the streets, is encouraging violent protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices believed to be supporting a draft decision by Justice Alito overturning Roe V. Wade. That is the logical interpretation if two tweets she issued that Twitter believes do not violate its “standards” that prohibit advocating violence:

To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

Here is a screengrab of the two tweets in case Twitter – perhaps recognizing its new owner coming soon – applies the same standards to Lightfoot that it exercised against President Trump:

A “call to arms” and “fight” are both expressions that denote physical violence. And It is illegal to demonstrate in front of a judge’s home, as Andrea Widburg explains elsewhere on these pages today.

Jordan Boyd of The Federalist notes that Lightfoot blamed President Trump for inciting the demonstration that featured an uncursion of the US Capitol:

“I am in disbelief with what is unfolding in D.C. right now,” Lightfoot tweeted at the time. “President Trump and his enablers incited this violence. Shame on every elected official in Congress and elsewhere who fomented this anti-democratic insurrection by extremists. This is not democracy. This is a disgrace.”

Since Mayor Lightfoot presides over bloody carnage on the streets of Chicago, her urging illegal and violent acts against the nation’s highest court is all the more threatening. The Chicago way,” immortalized in the film The Untouchables, is no way to run a justice system.

Photo credit: NBC via YouTube and The Federalist