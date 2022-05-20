Douthat due to discernment difficulties

Putatively conservative writer Ross Douthat, in his New York Times May 19 column, dismissed chances of Republican Doug Mastriano to succeed Democrat Tom Wolf as governor of Pennsylvania. To this observer, Douthat's bias against former President Donald J. Trump and his loathing for what he calls "a Trumpified G.O.P." led him to predict State Sen, Mastriano's defeat by Democrat. Josh Shapiro in the Keystone State's gubernatorial contest this November.

First, Douthat acknowledged that "[p]art of the Never Trump movement has preach[ed] establishment unity behind the Democratic Party." Translation: most members of the Never Trump cabal will vote for the Democrat in a contest with a Trump Republican.

This Never Trump columnist openly declared, three paragraphs from the column's end: "Mastriano certainly deserves to lose the general election and probably will." This is not political analysis, but rather the wishful thinking of a Trumphobe who would oppose a Trump-backed candidate, notwithstanding the good that will ensure for the citizenry, as an opera manager banned a major diva who has not denounced Putin, notwithstanding her glorious talent. That is to say, a faux conservative columnist will not favor the candidacy of an office-seeker who has not made clear his loathing for Donald J. Trump and his populist fight against the deep state.

Mastrsiano’s primary victory address (YouTube screengrab)

In place of considered analysis of the Mastriano candidacy, Douthat hurls the mud of the ad hominem complaint at him, calling Mr. Mastriano "a Republican nominee for governor who cannot be trusted to carry out his constitutional duties should the presidential election be close in 2024. What is Douthat's predicate for this drastic assertion? Only the columnist knows, for the column is devoid of a foundation for this unfair and conclusory charge.

Douthat also indicated in his May 19 column that the "only chance" for the Republicans to win the presidency in 2024 is, "most likely, via a [Gov. Ron] DeSantis candidacy to defeat Donald Trump [for the GOP nomination." Would a serious Republican challenge Mr. Trump for the presidential nomination in 2024, particularly as polls show the continued decline in Biden's support among various voting groups, most recently his loss of support -- to 29% -- from Hispanic voters?

Granted, Never Trump voters in Pennsylvania will vote for Democrat Josh Shapiro, not Doug Mastriano. But will objective Pennsylvanians afflicted by Bidenflation, by government by handlers who observe justice by the double standard, and by deception, support a Democrat lapdog for governor?

Ross Douthat dismisses the Mastriano candidacy because Douthat looks with dread at a political revival of Donald Trump and a GOP in his image. Ross Douthat predicts Mastriano will probably lose because 1) he wants him to lose and 2) the Never Trump cabal is hoping they can discourage Mastriano's voters into staying home November 8. 2024.

MAGA nation is perceptive enough to realize that there is no substance to claims that Doug Mastriano cannot win the Pennsylvania governor's race. As Gertrude Stein put it, "here is no there there" in the opposition of Never Trump naysayers to the candidates of the new GOP. Just a lot of vitriol and fulminating.