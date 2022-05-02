Democrats blame others for inflation, sun sets in west

Preposterously, congressional Democrats are blaming oil companies for high gasoline prices and are consequently considering legislation that would target "price gouging" in an attempt to bamboozle low-information voters prior to this November’s midterm election. To that end, Bloomberg News reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently met to discuss ways in which Congress might address rising prices at the pump.

Nearly every policy action the Biden administration has taken since taking office has made hyperinflation a certainty. Government can’t ban fracking, rescind leasing rights, cancel oil pipelines, punish all so-called “fossil fuel” industries, increase regulation, and print and spend money like never before and honestly expect any other outcome. However, it is politically necessary for Democrats to obfuscate this fact in the leadup to an election, particularly if they aren’t certain they can rig it in their favor. Plus, it’s in their blood. It’s what they do.

It is especially rich that Democrats continue to blame oil companies for high gas prices and “price gouging” when their policies necessarily drive up the price of petroleum -- and they keep increasing gasoline taxes. California, for instance, already has the nation's highest gas tax at 51 cents per gallon, and it will almost certainly increase it to 53.9 cents per gallon come the first of July. This despite the fact that California state Republicans recently introduced a bill that would have immediately suspended the gas tax in response to the surging prices. (The bill also would have provided for the backfilling of any projects as necessary from the state's $45 billion budget surplus.) Predictably, however, a sane proposal that would have helped out the state’s rapidly dwindling middle class stood no chance in the formerly Golden State. The proposal failed to secure enough votes, and is now almost as dead as many of California’s voters.

Incredibly, Gov. Newsom's office has also raised the possibility of issuing a rebate that could go towards partially offsetting the price increases afflicting the state’s residents. So, government would take your money via taxes, raise your taxes, and then spend your money to return some of it through a government-issued rebate. Not particularly efficient, but it does make perfect nonsense! I’m just surprised the state hasn’t yet offered free gas to illegal aliens.

To recap, Democrats accuse others of price gouging, but believe they have more right to your money than you do. Amazing.

And they are in control of both the legislative and executive branches of our government, though that may change after November 8th of this year.

Unless they engage in “vote gouging.”

Image: AFGE