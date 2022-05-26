Democrat hypocrisy on guns, gun control, and defunding the police

After the horrific Texas elementary school shooting which killed 21 people, including 19 children, the Democrats reacted as follows:

"As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Joe Biden said. "When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?"

"Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again," said Kamala Harris.

"Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook — and ten days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that has shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies," said Barack Obama.

“For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after these shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives. It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people and join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law," tweeted Nancy Pelosi.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke used the shooting to stage a publicity stunt. O’Rourke interrupted a presser held by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and viciously attacked Abbot saying “It’s on you”

Hillary Clinton tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers are not enough. After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams. We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children.”

Far-left propagandist Michael Moore, appeared on MSNBC to call for a repeal of the Second Amendment, claiming that the Founders never would have included it in the Constitution if they had knowledge of bullets.

There are two problems with all their assertions.

The first problem is that most of these individuals have been in positions of power for long periods of time, but did nothing to implement any form of ‘gun control.’

Obama was in politics for 25 years, and he was president for eight years. Biden has been in politics for more than 50 years -- he was senator for 36 years, vice president for eight years, and has been president since January 2021. Nancy Pelosi has been in the U.S. House of Representatives for 33 years while Beto O’Rourke was in the House for three terms. Hillary Clinton was a senator for two terms and served for four years as Obama's secretary of state. She also spent eight years as President Clinton's first lady and served various political functions as a lawyer in both the Arkansas statehouse and in Washington for decades before that.

These statements are straight out of Obama’s playbook.

When Obama presided over any catastrophe as president, he never ever took responsibility. Instead, he would address the issue like a bystander commentator. He would also project emotions to convey compassion, knowing that most people conflate a display of ‘compassion’ and empty words with actions or even an apology. Finally, Obama would resort to blaming everyone but himself. Never for a moment was there ever a personal apology from him.

Obama knew that the media was always around to cheerlead and elevate him.

The Democrats have applied this for the past few days, but no longer indulge in commentary nor do they feign sadness, they directly and viciously attack and blame their political opponents. This is part of their campaign for the midterms in November.

Now for the naked hypocrisy behind these hollow utterances:

Every Democrat who has issued statements imploring the need to ‘stand up to the gun lobby’ are under the protection of armed guards. Their homes and offices are surrounded by armed bodyguards. Whenever they make public appearances, they are surrounded by armed bodyguards. They take their own security very seriously and guns are a large part of it.

Obama claims to be an ardent admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, so perhaps he ought to practice the Gandhian principle which says: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Instead of merely pontificating about gun control and the need to seize guns. Obama could begin asking all his bodyguards to give up their arms. Once this is accomplished, he could ask Biden, Pelosi, O’Rourke, and Hillary Clinton to follow him.

Washington D.C. can also follow this example. If they want to repeal the Second Amendment, how about pilot-testing that change in Washington D.C. first? How about a total ban on arms in Washington D.C.? Will the powerful in Washington agree to that?

We all know the answer to that.

For the Democrats, it has always been one rule for the 'ruling class' and another for the public.

The Democrats frequently claim that the U.S. is a nation of immigrants -- hence, every illegal migrant must be welcomed and treated with compassion. But when it comes to settling these migrants, they chose working-class neighborhoods. You will never see a group of poor migrants settled next door to any of the luminaries in Washington who frequently feign compassion.

In the event that one of these migrants turns out to be a violent criminal, who suffers? But of course: The working class. If the migrants agree to work for less than the minimum wage, once again the working class sees a depression in wages or perhaps are rendered unemployed, particularly if they can't speak Spanish.

There's also an impact on the ordinary middle classes, according to this Harvard study:

Exactly what economics says will happen with high immigration levels - a huge wealth transfer from labor to capital. Inequality increases. https://t.co/CZJ3w9Z5uQ pic.twitter.com/IX5tgZvZJR — Andrew Good (@Drewbueno) May 25, 2022

The Democrats condemned Trump's proposal for a border wall and did their best to block the funding for the wall. The same Democrats demanded that the whole of Washington D.C. be barricaded after January 6, because they were petrified of protestors. The Democrats also have high walls around their personal property.

The Democrats have additionally been demanding the defunding of the police, and calling for the removal of police in schools. "Community, not cops!" "Dignity in schools!" they bray. These same Democrats demanded that Washington D.C. be guarded by armed law enforcement following the January 6 protest. They also have law enforcement guarding their personal properties. The defunding of police that the Democrats demand only applies to those who live in poor neighborhoods and must go to public schools.

A firearm is perhaps the only way regular citizens can defend themselves against unruly elements and actual killers. The second hope is that the police patrolling in the vicinity will be of assistance.

If the Democrats have their way, citizens will be left with no means of protection while the crime wave makes their neighborhood becomes more unsafe every day. The only groups of people who can afford the luxury of firearms will be criminals and the security teams of Democrat politicians and their affluent donors.

The Democrats are sending a message to everybody that only their lives matter.

Image: Taymaz Valley, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0