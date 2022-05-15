China’s monstrous organ harvesting practices

One of China’s booming industries is providing organs for transplants into Westerners. According to credible testimony before the House Human Rights Commission, though, it doesn’t get those organs through legitimate donations from people who have died through Acts of God. Instead, China is executing healthy young political dissidents and Uighurs in its thousands of concentration camps to provide organs for this market.

A country’s moral system is broken when physicians, rather than abiding by the Hippocratic oath to “first do no harm,” use their medical expertise to engage in grotesque experiments on people or, even worse, to kill them for profit. Dr. Mengele famously, and cruelly, experimented with twins, dwarfs, and other people who satisfied his twisted curiosity. Other Nazi doctors used concentration camp inmates to do experiments with freezing and cooking people to death, causing lathyrism (a deadly neurological disease caused by a diet only of chickpeas), seeing what would happen to pregnant women if their legs were tied together during labor, and other sadistic ideas even beyond imagination.

Che Guevara was trained as a physician but found his greatest pleasure in sadistically murdering people. Radovan Karadžić, who committed genocide in the former Yugoslavia, was a psychiatrist. Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator, is a doctor. And I would argue, although “trans activists” would disagree, that those physicians who give dangerous hormones to and conduct mutilating surgery on teens in order to shape them into a bizarre image of the opposite sex also fall into the category of physicians gone bad.

Image: Falun Gong’s daily D.C. protesting against China’s organ harvesting. YouTube screen grab.

Things are a bit different in China because it’s not clear that the physicians are willing accomplices to its grotesque medical practices. In China, according to testimony before the Human Rights Commission, the entire system is rotten because the Communist Party forces physicians (although some may be willing) to harvest organs from healthy young people who have minutes before been executed solely so that their organs can be harvested:

One of the world’s top experts on China’s forced organ harvesting industry told Congress on Thursday the Communist Party may be “harvesting” as many as 50,000 concentration camp victims, killing them to sell their organs, a year. Ethan Gutmann – a senior research fellow in China studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and co-author of the landmark works on the subject, “Bloody Harvest” and “The Slaughter” – noted each healthy individual killed to extract his or her organs could yield two or three organs, meaning China would be selling as many as 150,000 organs from these victims. [snip] The hearing followed the publication of years of evidence that China was killing healthy people to sell their organs on the black market to wealthy buyers, most recently a study published by researchers at Australian National University (ANU) in April accusing China of “execution by heart removal.”

For the CCP to execute prisoners by ripping out their hearts to prop up its regime is really no different than what the Aztecs did, ripping the beating hearts out of their prisoners to prop up their regime. The Aztecs were placating their blood-thirsty gods; the Chinese Communist Party is enriching its blood-thirsty political class.

The same Breitbart article from which I quoted, above, quotes Gutmann about the selection process, something that sounds very much like Mengele’s Auschwitz “playground”:

“There are two kinds of people who leave the camps early: The first are young people, about 18 years old. The announcement that they are ‘graduating’ is often made during lunch. Sometimes light applause is encouraged,” Gutmann explained. “‘Graduation’ is a euphemism for forced labor, often at a factory out east.” “The second group’s average age is usually 28 or 29 – the exact stage of physical development that the Chinese medical establishment prefers for organ harvesting,” he continued. After medical tests, he noted, those chosen in this group “vanished in the middle of the night. Witness testimony from approximately twenty camps is strikingly consistent: between 2.5% to 5% annual disappearances for the 28-year-old age group.” “If we assume that at any given time since 2017, there are approximately a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and Hui in the camps, my estimate is that 25,000 to 50,000 camp detainees are being harvested every year,” Gutmann explained. “Twenty-eight-year-olds from the Xinjiang [East Turkistan] camps can be theoretically harvested for two or three organs, translating into a minimum of 50,000 organs or a maximum of 150,000 organs,” he further concluded.

Back in the 1970s, the American political class thought that it could tame communist China and gain an ally against the Soviet Union by welcoming China into the West. By the 1990s, the American political class saw China as a vast, untapped reservoir of cash that went directly into that class’s pockets. Now, in the second decade of the 21st century, it’s clear we’ve created a monster. Even as China shows a single-minded determination to become the world power, we can see that it’s a completely amoral system that uses the vast economic and scientific resources we handed it to engage in genocidal “medical” practices against populations it deems undesirable.