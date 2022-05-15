Biden administration warns of new COVID wave… just in time for fall midterm elections

It’s an oldie but a goodie: the Biden Regime is telling us to brace ourselves for a new wave of COVID coming this fall… just in time for the midterm elections. When something proves successful, you’d be a fool not to try it again, right? COVID fears led to mail-in balloting… which in turn allowed Biden to be “elected” president of the United States. Therefore, Democrats and their sycophants believe that reintroducing those fears can keep Congressional Democrats in power -- against all odds. Perhaps lightning can strike twice. (Mules on your marks… get set… go!)

Without offering up any information to support the claim, a senior Biden administration official recently projected that up to 100 million Americans – nearly 1/3 of the population – could get infected with COVID-19 COVID-20 COVID-21 COVID-22 this fall and early winter if Congress doesn’t provide more funding for vaccines and other treatments. And if they are allowed to vote in person, of course.

Given the staggeringly high rate of new cases among the fully vaccinated, that might not be too far-fetched. Several so-called “experts” agreed that another major COVID wave could be around the corner due to the waning efficacy of the various COVID vaccines.

A report in the Washington Post noted the warning by “a senior administration official” during a background briefing. The report stated: “In forecasting 100 million potential infections during a cold-weather wave later this year and early next, the official did not present new data or make a formal projection. Instead, he described the fall and winter wave as a scenario based on a range of outside models of the pandemic. Those projections assume that omicron and its subvariants will continue to dominate community spread, and there will not be a dramatically different strain of the virus, the official said, acknowledging the pandemic’s course could be altered by many factors.”

100 million, huh? Oddly enough, that’s just about the number of mail-in votes Democrats will likely receive in the mid-term elections. Weird how that works.

But, hey, gotta do anything it takes to stop a red wave, right? Even if it takes talk of a COVID wave to do it.

