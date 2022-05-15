Cancelling women

The University of Arkansas recently announced that it will change the name of the campus’s Pat Walker Health Center “Women’s Clinic” to the “GYN Clinic.”

An email by Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) Director of Medical Services A.J. Olsen stated: “This name change is important, as the Pat Walker Health Center affirms diversity and aims to create a welcoming environment for all patients.” Removing reference to one of the two sexes affirms diversity?!

This is just part and parcel of a growing movement to eliminate females and cancel womanhood.

Last year, the inanely named “Student Alliance for Reproductive Justice” at the University of Wisconsin-Madison petitioned the school to change the name of the campus Women’s Health Clinic to the “Reproductive Health Clinic.” The group claimed using the word “women” in the title of the clinic was “gendered language” that adversely affected students’ decision to seek health care. In an interview with The Badger Herald, SARJ President Maya Cherins said, “I think there are lots of students who need reproductive healthcare and don’t choose to get it from University Health Services because of their gendered language. I think it will foster a much more inclusive and welcoming space.” So, “Women’s Health Clinic” was sent down a memory hole and the “Gynecology Clinic” was born… so to speak.

In related news, Democrats’ latest pro-abortion bill is called the Women’s Health Protection Act, but does not include the words “woman,” “women,” or “female.” Instead, the bill substitutes the word “person” to refer to those who have fallopian tubes and a uterus—and therefore the ability to give birth to children. The proposed bill would not only codify Roe v. Wade into permanent law but would remove all limits on abortion across all 50 states. (Even laws that have been in place for decades, like the Roe v. Wade decision.)

The United States already has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the world. Were this bill to pass, it would stand alone as the peerless champion of sanctioning the mass slaughter of innocents for one’s own convenience. (The Senate bill is not expected to pass, due to a lack of bipartisan support.)

The bill reads in part, “Nothing in this Act shall be construed to authorize any government to interfere with a person’s ability to terminate a pregnancy,” or “to diminish or in any way negatively affect a person’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, or to displace any other remedy for violations of the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.”

By contrast, the 2021 version of the bill had the word “women” in its text 13 times.

The times, they are a-changin’. And quickly.

The Democrat party has “progressed” from being staunch advocates of slavery to being staunch advocates of canceling women…and babies.

