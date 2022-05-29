Bloomberg thinks Biden's out of options to reverse high gas prices

Bloomberg says Biden is out of options to lower the inflation caused by high gas prices. The people there are clearly are as stupid and incompetent as Biden, all his Cabinet members, most of the media, and other Democrats.

President Joe Biden has vowed to do everything in his power to fight record-setting gasoline and diesel prices, but he's up against a stark reality: There are few options for taming the surge. While Biden has unleashed an unprecedented amount of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, other tools at the administration's disposal would come at the expense of environmental protection and have little effect on fuel costs stoked by strained crude supplies and a global shortage of refining capacity.

The only thing they could come up with is having Americans drive less.

And the one sure-fire fix — for Americans to stop driving so much — is largely outside his control.

Here are a few options:

Stop telling the world we are going to destroy the fossil fuel industry. Once OPEC, Russia, traders, and others learned that the U.S would stop competing with them, they had complete control on prices.

Stop caving to the green crowd. There is not one piece of scientific data that directly links temperatures to fossil fuel consumption. Temperatures fluctuate around a flat line, while fossil fuel use has increased exponentially and greatly improved the quality and length of life of everyone who uses them.

Stop all the additional regulations, including by the SEC, that are making companies pretend they can determine the effect their company has on the climate and how they will adjust. The private sector will adjust just fine without interference.

Stop the Treasury Department and other agencies from essentially telling banks not to lend to fossil fuel companies.

Stop blocking pipelines. They are a safe and efficient method of moving oil.

The policies of the Biden administration, supported by most of the media, can be summed up as follows: how to destroy the economy, the poor, the middle class, and small businesses as quickly as you can, or how to reverse 250 years of great progress that made the U.S. the envy of the world.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.