The truth about the Russia Hoax is oozing out at the Sussmann trial

Certain lies are diabolically powerful. They are a malicious mixture of half-truths, the charismatic personality of the liar, and the work of unseen forces making the lie desirable. The Scriptures reveal that in “later times some will depart from the faith by devoting themselves to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons” (I Tim. 4:1, ESV).

Consequently, one writer impartially lays out “the facts” in a breaking story that few people read or share. The next writer mesmerizes many with sensational statements and fiery allegations as if aided by “deceitful spirits” because his “conscience has been seared as with a hot iron” (I Tim. 4:2). His cauterized conscience chokes off objectivity with a small moral filter between brain and keyboard.

We live in a day when it takes months and years for the unvarnished truth to be uncovered.

It has taken over five years for Special Counsel John Durham to uncover certain covert realities. Durham finally brought cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann to trial for allegedly lying to FBI General Counsel James Baker during a meeting in 2016. At that time, Sussmann turned over data that allegedly tied Donald Trump to a Russian bank with Kremlin links.

Journalist Miranda Devine recently explained,

Sussmann is [on trial for] for misleading, lying to the FBI. But really, at the heart of this is Hillary Clinton. She sanctioned, she approved this attempt to dirty up Donald Trump and paint him as an agent of the Kremlin. The ramifications of that dirty trick went on, crippled the Trump presidency, did great damage to this country, was the source of a lot of the rancor and division that we see now.

Robby Mook, former Clinton campaign manager testified on May 20, 2022, “that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved of disseminating materials alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank to the media, despite campaign officials not being “totally confident” in the data’s legitimacy. Former FBI General Counsel James Baker testified Thursday that the bureau investigated the data alleging a Trump connection to the Kremlin-linked bank and found that ‘there was nothing there.’”

Image: Hillary takes an oath on the Bible. YouTube screen grab.

With these facts in mind, here are questions that Americans must ask:

1. Can we trust our government to protect our data?

Durham’s investigation reveals that the Clinton campaign “exploited his [an operative’s] access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data” and “enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who were receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract.”

The average American needs to understand that information the federal government gathers about us has been used for partisan political purposes and causes us to ask: How much of our data is out there and who can access it?

2. Can we really trust our mainstream media outlets to be impartial?

No, because most of them buried the story! They knowingly suppressed the Clinton corruption story and ramped up their attack on Donald Trump. They chose speculation over objective facts. They allowed the Clinton campaign to conduct a disinformation campaign using media, government, and Congress.

3. Should certain members of Congress be investigated?

Yes. As early as July 26, 2016, Adam Schiff and Diane Feinstein are mentioned in Fusion GPS emails to reporters, pointing to them being briefed on the Trump/Russia “research.”

Margot Cleveland recently said, “The evidence prosecutors elicited from witnesses over the last two weeks provides overwhelming proof of Sussmann’s guilt and destroys the many defense theories Sussmann’s legal team floated throughout the trial. Yet a conviction of a fellow D.C.-swamp dweller may be unattainable.”

Is America losing the spiritual ability to discern right from wrong? A conscience guided by faith, facts, and reason has helped generations of Americans to navigate moral issues to produce an excellent quality of life. However, new secular influences, such as Cultural Marxism, are producing disastrous results.

As more of the American conscience becomes seared and scarred, more people will be incapable of discerning fact from fiction or truth from deception. This will only lead to more chaos and confusion as deception turns into destruction.

Ron F. Hale is a retired pastor who still enjoys writing. His articles have appeared at The Stream, American Thinker, The Christian Post, and others. In 2020, Ron wrote a chapter on religious liberty in the first book published by Vide Press: The Right to Believe.