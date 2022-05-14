Biden White House gets caught telling another whopper

Since Joe Biden's inauguration, the Biden administration has on a consistent basis breached uncharted territory with its display of incompetence, its absolute disregard for values that the nation was founded upon, and its tendency toward totalitarianism.

The inflation rate hit a fresh 40-year high, making essential commodities unaffordable for regular citizens.

For those who can afford these commodities, the supply chain crisis has ensured that there is a shortage of items such as baby formula.

Biden's open border has caused an influx of illegal aliens, which has contributed to the crime wave. Smuggling of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. is also at an all-time high due to the unguarded border, causing record drug overdose deaths in recent times.

Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan left that country volatile and has undone all progress in that country, particularly with respect to women. The display of weakness in Afghanistan doubtless emboldened Russian president Vladimir Putin to intervene militarily in Ukraine.

The Biden administration is attempting to criminalize dissent by policing free speech and branding political opponents domestic terrorists. In the past, these people attempted to mandate vaccines and masks in both the public and private sectors.

The record is so dismal that even their propaganda wing — i.e., the mainstream media — finds it impossible to spin the disaster.

The only option Democrats have is to tell white lies and hope the public is gullible, incurious, or of weak memory.

The official White House Twitter account:

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available.



In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

The claim that vaccines were unavailable in January 2021 is a complete falsehood.

In fact, Biden himself took the vaccine in December 2020.

Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine.



To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot.



And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it. pic.twitter.com/QBtB620i2V — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2020

Even the faithful terriers at CNN were compelled to fact-check their boss who occupies the White House.

CNN reported that about 3.5 million people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and about 19 million people had received at least one vaccine dose by Biden's inauguration day on Jan. 20, 2021.

CNN also stated that the U.S. was already administering an average of more than 1 million doses a day at the time. The first doses administered outside trials were given on Dec. 14, 2020, while President Donald Trump was still in office. And Biden himself received his second dose nine days before he was sworn in.

The lie was so blatant that even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, struggled to explain its rationale. Fauci would have sided with Biden if it was just a lie that made Trump look bad. But in this case, Fauci is probably seeking some credit for the early development of the vaccine during the Trump presidency. The White House tweet indirectly diminished the perception of his achievements. If there is anything that Fauci cares about, it is the world's perception of him.

Operation Warp Speed (OWS) under the leadership of President Trump stands as one of his principal accomplishments. It was a perfect demonstration of how the public and private sectors should collaborate. OWS enabled and accelerated the development, manufacturing, and fast distribution of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics related to COVID-19. President Trump hence ensured that the vaccines were available for anybody who desired to take them.

Joe Biden was obviously attempting to steal credit, hoping his media lackeys would look the other way.

The lie clearly falls under the category of disinformation, which is defined as false information is intended to mislead, especially propaganda issued by a government organization to a rival power or the media.

Twitter is always willing to add disclaimers or suppress tweets that contain "misleading claims about the COVID-19 vaccine."

For this lie, they chose to remain silent and allowed the tweet to remain.

Finally, after even their allies in the media exposed them, the White House issued a perfunctory correction.

We previously misstated that vaccines were unavailable in January 2021. We should have said that they were not widely available.



Vaccines became available shortly before the President came into office. Since then, he’s responsible for fully vaccinating over 200 million people. https://t.co/rHJ0GZ63Dy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2022

It was a quote tweet over the original tweet containing misinformation.

If the White House really wanted to stop misinformation, it should have deleted the misleading tweet and set the record straight.

The original tweet with the false claims still remains and it received over 2,600 retweets, 6,100 quote tweets, and 11,800 likes, which proves that the lie must have traveled and is still traveling all over the world while truth is still tying its shoelaces.

Last month, Obama was the keynote speaker at a one-day symposium, titled "Challenges to Democracy," at Stanford University, where the former president spoke about the need to confront disinformation on social media.

Also last month, Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed during his testimony before Congress that a Disinformation Governance Board had been set up. The powers of the board were not revealed. It is unclear if the Board merely has the authority to label or restrict tweets or if it can act beyond Twitter, perhaps to edit tweets, or investigate and charge "spreaders of disinformation."

The Disinformation Board had a sterling opportunity to prove their merit by calling out the White House's tweet and forcing them to delete it.

But that would happen only if the Democrats had any morals or values left. In reality, the self-righteous seldom feel the need to be ethical; they usually think their virtue is inherent — i.e., whatever they do is automatically virtuous. Also, whatever their opponents do is bigoted and replete with all vice.

The Democrats have of late become so brazen that they no longer care about how they are perceived. They think of citizens as inferior subjects to whom they can talk down. They probably even think lying is acceptable for the greater good.

What is this greater good? For the Democrats to remain in power.

We are five and a half months away from the midterm elections, so expect copious blatant falsehoods and attempted robberies of credit.

