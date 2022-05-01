A chilling comparison

Rabbi Michael Barclay began his article at PJ Media Saturday with this scenario, that grabbed my attention:

A criminal is wrongfully killed, and “peaceful demonstrations,” which are actually violent riots, break out nationwide. The flag of a radical and violent group is placed next to the national flag on government buildings. Out of fear of being canceled and losing business, individuals and corporations succumb to publicly supporting this violent organization. Mandated behavior is compelled upon threat of arrest by the political elite and leadership. Despite objections from parents, schools begin teaching an alternative “history” and embrace prejudice, anti-Semitism, and sexual permissiveness as part of the school curriculum.

A President overreaches and takes on “emergency powers,” which create an authoritarian regime that demands supportive behavior and calls any criticism “disinformation.” A new agency of the government is created to “fight this disinformation”… an agency that even has access to armed personnel. This new agency is led by a fanatic who is arguably delusional in their own self-perception and fully committed to stopping the dissemination of any information that is not part of the authoritarian narrative. And through it all the media is a willing accomplice, even striking against other media outlets that try to present opposing views.

Obviously, this sounds like a narrative of America since George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis. But Rabbi Barclay explains that it is actually a narrative of the development of the Nazi regime Germany, where Horst Wessel’s death was used the same way career criminal George Floyd’s was. He explains this more completely in his essay, which I urge you to read in full.

Black Lives Matter, painted by government employees, on the a street leading to thre White House in Washington, DC (YouTube screengrab)

Like the rabbi, I am reluctant to make comparisons to Nazis and the Holocaust. They are uniquely evil and ought not be lessened by comparison to lesser evils. So let me be clear that I am not comparing Joe Biden to Hitler. But I am comparing the political techniques employed by radical leftist fascists in the US with those used to bring about the National Socialist regime in Germany. The great lie that Hitler was a right-wing conservative has been dominant ever since Stalin’s USSR pushed it following the breakup of the Hitler-Stalin Pact, in order to distance itself from its former socialist ally.

Hat tip: Michael Savage