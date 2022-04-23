You are not paranoid about the escalating leftist indoctrination in schools

In coming years, conservatives may look back on the lockdowns with a certain fondness, despite the suffering and damage they caused. Why do I say that? Because the lockdowns meant that parents got a chance to see what was going on in their children's classrooms and were rightly horrified. For now, though, there's a fierce ideological battle between normal people and leftists. In Evanston/Skokie School District, the leftists are ahead with a radical gender plan. Meanwhile, in Florida, the conservative DeSantis team is blocking racist textbooks.

Evanston/Skokie School District is in Evanston, Illinois. It's home to Northwestern University and is an über-left, affluent Chicago suburb. To give you an idea of just how leftist it is, in 2012, Evanston gave Obama 85% of its votes and then, in 2020, it gave Biden 90%. That fealty to the Democrat party helps explain the new curriculum the school district instituted to ensure that its students fully embrace the "gender spectrum" and forever abandon any concept of a biological binary gender system:

In pre-kindergarten, the children are taught an "introduction" to the rainbow and transgender flags. Teachers then provide the basic concepts of gender identity, explaining that "we call people with more than one gender or no gender, non-binary or queer." pic.twitter.com/0SFbuATwwC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

The kindergartners read books that affirm transgender conversions, look at photographs of boys in dresses, and perform a rainbow dance. At the end of the lesson, the students are encouraged to share their own gender identities with the class. "Your identity is for you to decide!" pic.twitter.com/9S3cI3ZPIT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

In third grade, students are told that white European "colonizers" imposed their "Western and Christian ideological framework" on racial minorities and "forced two-spirit people to conform to the gender binary." The teacher encourages them to "break the binary." pic.twitter.com/dW6knnMOb7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

The curriculum in the Evanston/Skokie School District is the perfect illustration of college-level Queer Theory translated into early-elementary pedagogy. Parents have a right to be concerned and legislators have a duty to ensure that public schools reflect public values. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

Here is the full story for City Journal:https://t.co/lw569Z8DF4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

None of what the school district will be teaching is a natural biological instinct. That's why "grooming" is the only word that comes to mind to describe the district's push to sexualize children at a very early age in ways that disconnect them from the reality and integrity of their own bodies. But this is what voters seem to want for their children so we're about to see at least one generation in this community sacrificed on the altar of leftism.

Meanwhile, Florida is taking a different approach. In March, Florida passed a law giving parents a say about the books in public school libraries. The law is intended to prevent libraries from stocking books that, if they weren't wokely politically correct, would be patently pornographic.

And yesterday, Governor DeSantis signed a law banning Critical Race Theory in schools and workplace training. It was clearly with an eye to that law that, last week, the Florida Department of Education (DOE) rejected 41% of submitted textbooks because they referenced Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL), which is a doorway to gender instruction.

Leftists routinely deny that this material is included in classroom instruction. Their arguments tend to say, "CRT and SEL are not in classrooms but it will destroy American democracy if you remove them from classrooms." Now, though, you don't have to decide in a vacuum whether Florida's DOE or the screeching leftists are telling the truth. That's because the DOE posted on its website four examples of CRT and SEL in some of the rejected books:

Leftist indoctrination in K–12 schools across America is real and decidedly not spectacular. It's awful, abusive, and dangerous. But because, to a hammer, everything is a nail, leftists cannot help themselves. There is no subject that cannot be bent to their social and political goals. One plus one doesn't equal two. Instead, one Black child plus one White child equals oppression.

The only way to win in this ideological warfare is to get out there and fight. And no, I'm not advocating fistfights at school board meetings. Instead, I'm urging you to attend those school board meetings. Pay attention to the bios of the people you've never met who are running for your local school board, and, if you can, attend "meet the candidate" nights.

Moreover, as Florida shows, your state Legislature matters, too. Whether state or federal elections, pay attention during the primaries and vote for the most conservative candidate. And then vote again in November.

It's the nature of conservatism that conservatives are not as politically engaged as leftists, who are statists and collectivists. If the state is your god, elections are your form of worship. For conservatives, though, staying engaged and voting push them out of their "leave me alone to get on with life" comfort zone.

However, unless you want your son to announce that not only is he a girl, but also, to make up for generations of oppressing "BIPOCs," he will cut his penis off, you must work to return schools to teaching core subjects revolving around the best of the Western culture (including our Constitution), which made America the most affluent country in the world and one that those seeking wealth and/or freedom have flocked to for hundreds of years. Otherwise, all bets for America's and your children's survival are off.



