Why the LGBTQ+ are fighting Florida’s anti-grooming law

We are familiar with Florida’s HB1557 law prohibiting Kindergarten through 3rd-grade teachers from discussing or introducing in any manner the topics of transgenderism, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

When the leftists and the LGBTQ+ community, including Disney, came down with both feet on this bill, even misrepresenting it (as is normal for them) as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” I wondered why this level of vehemence. I wrote it off to their not wanting to lose any battle when it comes to their agenda, even though 5-year-old children, except for ‘playing doctor’ out of curiosity, have no general concept of sex except to understand that their friends are either boys or girls.

It then became clear, helped by a Twitchy post about a Zoom presentation about “the Future of Sex Education.” The groups involved in the presentation include SIECUS (Sex Ed for Social Change). These people are so emboldened by their progress in taking over our children through education and social change that they don’t even try to hide it. Their writing about sex ed is full of Marxist terms: intersectionality, equity, and justice being three examples.

One proponent, Eva Goldfarb, Ph.D., Montclair State University Professor of Public Health in the field of sexuality education, said (emphasis added):

Early grades may be the best time to introduce topics related to sexual orientation, gender identity & expression, gender equality & social justice related to LGBTQ+ community before heteronormative & cisnormative values & assumptions become more deeply ingrained & less mutable.

BINGO! It became clear at that point. This should alarm all of us to the core. Audio of Dr. Goldfarb saying this can be found at the 29-minute mark here.

What is Dr. Goldfarb addressing? Our minds work on three levels: The superconscious, conscious, and subconscious.

Important to this discussion is the subconscious mind, the part of our mind that we do not consciously control, the part that takes everything literally (if the conscious mind truly believes something, the subconscious mind will accept it and work on it as true). You’ve probably experienced its power when, after struggling to solve a problem for hours, you take a walk and suddenly the solution pops into your head. That is your subconscious mind at work.

Image: Kids at their most malleable by Rawpixel. Freepik license.

It is also where our beliefs are stored, which is why it is difficult to have someone abandon a basic belief set, even when shown that it’s wrong. Earl Nightingale said it well: “Whatever we plant in our subconscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality.”

Now, what is the fuss here? Anyone who has watched children develop from birth to age seven knows they are information sponges. But they lack a true/false filter and thus believe anything they see or hear, especially if it comes from a person of authority such as a parent or teacher. The subconscious mind, which contains our “System 1” thinking, is programmed during those years by parents and an environment that imprints societal beliefs. For over 4,000 years of recorded history, this imprint is one of heteronormality between the sexes.

So, while children at age 6 have no interest in sex as adults see sex, their minds can be programmed to accept other orientations as normal. We see the same effect with CRT indoctrination. If you convince children that, based solely on their skin color, they are either evil, repressive, and privileged people or they are victims of society, then that thought buried deep in their subconscious mind will drive their thinking forever.

This is pure Marxist teaching and indoctrination. Their Big Picture goal is to collapse American society and the economy, in part by collapsing the social norms and structures that 99% of the world has followed for thousands of years. This indoctrination is evil but is presented under the guise of equity and intersectionality.

And that is why the LGBTQ+ crowd reacted so vehemently against the Florida bill. Not because they would lose a little ground, but because the bill cuts them off from embedding their agenda in the minds of our children before the child ages out of the stage of sub-conscious suggestibility.

How did this get so out of hand? This evil must be crushed.

Lewis Dovland is a political observer and passionate about America’s future direction. His focus is on the “Big Picture” end goals of the Progressive Marxist movement and is in the process of developing solutions to our recovery. He can be contacted at: Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.