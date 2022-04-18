Who knew that Hispanics are more conservative?

Another poll and more bad news for President Biden, especially as it relates to Hispanics. This is from Aaron Kliegman:

Biden's immigration policies appear to be one reason for the Hispanic migration away from the Democratic Party. Over the past year, polling has consistently shown a strong majority of Americans -- and upwards of 70% of Hispanics -- disapprove of Biden's handling of immigration, including of the southern border. The number of people crossing the southern border illegally has skyrocketed since Biden entered office, reaching nearly 2.3 million illegal border crossings from February of last year to this past February, the last month for which there's publicly available data. By comparison, there were just over 626,000 such crossings from January 2020 to January 2021, former President Trump's last year in office. Critics argue Biden's rhetoric and policies have lured illegal immigrants to cross the U.S. at a historically high rate. Some of these critics told Just the News that Democrats think their words and actions on immigration will increase their support among Hispanics when in reality the opposite has occurred.

No kidding that the opposite has occurred?

Over the last couple of months, I've had several conversations with Hispanics here in the North Texas area. This is what I believe is breaking up the romance:

First, Hispanics are culturally conservative. You can see this in South Texas where Hispanic candidates are running on pro-life platforms. Have you heard Beto O'Rourke defend his position on late-term abortion south of San Antonio? Even Beto knows that such a message does not work.

Second, the price of gasoline and food is hitting Hispanic families right between the eyes.

Third, the chaos on the border is real and not theoretical as it is for so many elite liberals living in gated communities. Go down to Del Rio, Texas, with a population of 30,000 and ask about 10,000 Haitians on the other side of the border. It's intimidating and none of these border towns can absorb so many people.

It does not mean that Hispanics are divorcing from Democrats. It just means that they need a separation from ideas that just don't make any sense, in the words of Ruy Texeira.

For now, we will continue to see Biden go one way and traditional Democrats the other.

