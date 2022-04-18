Even CNN delivering a devastating message on Biden’s unpopularity

Maybe the departure of Jeff Zucker has led to a new realism at the cable news pioneer. Or maybe the unpopularity of Joe Biden is so profound that it is dangerous to pretend otherwise. But CNN’s ‘senior data reporter” Harry Enten delivered a striking message that did not mince words (via RCP):

"It was always a thing, 'Donald Trump had the lowest approval rating at this point in his presidency,' we did it over and over and over and over again," Enten recalled. "At this point in his presidency, Donald Trump's average approval rating is actually one point higher than Joe Biden's which is 41%. Donald Trump at 42%. For a first-term president at this point in his presidency, this is the lowest."



"This is the lowest for anyone who was elected to the presidency and didn't get there through the vice presidency."



"Joe Biden at this point, minus 23 points. That is the worst on record since they started asking about economic job approval ratings back in 1978 with Jimmy Carter," Enten said.