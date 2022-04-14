Trump’s Civil RICO Suit Against Hillary Clinton

President Trump filed a civil RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and her junta. From Trump’s RICO case:

“The members of the Enterprise are a group of persons associated together for the common purpose of carrying on an ongoing enterprise; specifically, the Enterprise had a common, unlawful goal of dismantling the Plaintiff’s political career and/or impeding his ability to effectively govern through fraudulent, deceptive, and criminal means, including, but not limited to, falsely implicating the Plaintiff, the Trump Campaign, and the Trump Administration as colluding with Russia,” the lawsuit states, explaining its RICO case [Full complaint].

The Clinton and Biden Families are criminal enterprises - a continuation of the DC swamp’s business of organized crime activity. Laptop from Hell, written by Miranda Devine (NY Post reporter), tells all and incriminates Uncle Joe. The New York Post's story was canceled and censored as Russian disinformation by the MSM and Big Tech that affected the 2020 Election.

Fifty former senior government intelligence officers, including former CIA Director John Brennen and DNI Director Jim Clapper, opined the laptop information was Russian disinformation. Why? To conceal the criminal actions of federal agencies, including the intelligence agencies in Hillary’s soft coup to interfere with the 2016 Election, and then, “. . . impeding his [Trump’s] ability to effectively govern through fraudulent, deceptive, and criminal means . . .” [Trump’s complaint][DOJ RICO manuals civil and criminal].

Private parties can sue civilly under RICO, but there are limitations. The Trump civil case has issues and could be summarily dismissed (See this Federalist article). The FBI and the DOJ should have initiated an investigation and filed a criminal RICO complaint a long time ago against Hillary. Why not? The FBI and the DOJ are complicit by being active participants and covering for the criminal actions of the Clintons and the Bidens – a Catch 22 dilemma.

There is the possibility that Trump's suit could break the logjam of foot-dragging and cover-ups. Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley recently addressed the Senate on the cover-ups. The US Attorney in Delaware aappears to be on a course to indict Hunter Biden that may ensnare President Biden. Senator Johnson had these pertinent questions for President Biden.

The MSM is tepidly lying by omission now, some eighteen months later, acknowledging some of the information from Hunter's hard drives is true, but President Biden did nothing wrong. (Be wary, though, of new files discovered by Jack Maxey as possible disinformation.) The midterm elections with a potential shift in power may force the appointment of a special prosecutor with a mandate to go far and wide to prosecute the perps.

Trump's complaint needs to include the criminal actions of the Biden Family to fix the concerns expressed in the Federalist. The statute of limitations of civil RICO is four years from when the criminal activity is discovered. In some cases, the statute of limitations can be extended from the last overt act or act to cover up or conceal the conspiracies (John Brennan and Jim Clapper and others lying to Congress).

These ongoing criminal conspiracies extend back many years to the Obama administration. They started with the Fast and Furious, the IRS scandal, the Benghazi incident, and Hillary's pay-to-play scheme violating US Espionage Laws. The conspiracies continue with the Russian Collusion narrative, the illegal spying on US citizens by the FBI and the CIA, the first impeachment trial of President Trump, and the election fraud of the 2020 Election. And the second impeachment of the trial of President Trump (the insurrection that wasn't)—fixing the timing issue of the two required RICO predicate offenses. The actors throughout include many of the same members of the Executive Branch, members of Congress, the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, and other federal agencies.

Ron Wright is a retired detective from the Riverside, CA Police Department. He holds a BA in political science CSUF, M. Adm. University of Cal, Riverside. Facebook at Ron T. Cop.