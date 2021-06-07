A regime based on fraud and media collusion

The unmasking of Dr. Anthony Fauci is the straw that I think will break the back of the camel of an evil cabal. Everyone in the United States was directly and personally affected by the fraud and cover-up that obscured the origins of COVID-19 in the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, imposed unnecessary lockdowns, and denied effective therapies to those infected with the virus. It brought home to Americans the untrustworthiness of the ruling class and its media servants that have covered up numerous frauds in recent years:

Fast and Furious: Eric Holder's program to arm Mexican drug gangs with American weaponry, it looks like to me.

Benghazi: Secretary of state Hillary Clinton and President Obama were collecting heavy weapons off the battlefield in Libya using the consulate as cover for the CIA station. The weapons were transshipped via Turkey to ISIS in Syria. The hearings done by the DoS review board were a predestined outcome according to my sources.

Pay to Play by Hillary: As SoS for her signature on items like Uranium One and other shady deals. Donations would then be made to the Clinton Foundation.

The bathroom server: A private email system done to facilitate the pay-to-play by keeping the backchannel emails at several arms' length to avoid disclosure by FOIA requests.

Comey's presser: The FBI director indicted Hillary and then said no intent could be shown. These charges do not require intent. The fact that secret classified material was on her server is enough. Ask Kristian Saucier about intent.

Bill Clinton met on the Phoenix Airport tarmac with A.G. Lynch just before Comey's exoneration of his wife.

Russiagate never was anything other than a domestic disinformation operation run by the CIA with the FBI doing the grunt work. Comey, Clapper, and Brennan also lied to Congress. Hillary had to have an excuse for why she lost. She was a very poor candidate, and Trump ran circles around her. The CIA was illegally running a domestic spy operation under the guise of a counter-intel operation. This was a reverse target operation to spy on Trump using two minor campaign volunteers. The DoS has their hands dirty, too.

The election was a full-court press using COVID as an excuse to illegally allow mail-in ballots with no identity verification on ballots to be cast.

Where is Hunter Biden's laptop that was put in the memory hole in the FBI, that the FBI is apparently not doing anything about? And there's the issue of Ukraine and China with the big guy, Uncle Joe.

And let's not forget that Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden were both compromised by Chinese honey traps. How many others are there? A good portion of our government inside the Beltway.

A question now looms over the freedom of Taiwan and Hong Kong. Do we draw the red line with the CCP after their purportedly accidental release of a bioweapon from Wuhan, or do we appease them as we did with the Third Reich? How did that work out for us and the Jews?

Do We the People acquiesce in allowing the ruling cabal to make these decisions for us?

The U.S. and the world are at a tipping point. Do we succumb to a new world of fascism that dictates what we can and can't do and think? Unlike the Nazis of Germany and the fascists of Italy, a new and improved version is on offer: corporatism, without an honest government that provides a level playing field for a free market and protection of the inalienable rights of We the People.

Multinational corporations that have no soul will have more power than our governments. This new world order will exploit the masses and the Earth's natural resources. The much-detested colonialism period will pale in comparison.

But its success depends on the further willingness of the free peoples of the world to accept government by fraud. And when a fraud that affected everyone negatively for over a year is exposed, that willingness starts to evaporate.

Graphic credit: Picpedia CC BY-SA 3.0 license.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.