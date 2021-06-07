The Amazon driver's attack on an older woman is an important warning

On Friday, a disturbing video emerged and instantly went viral. It showed a young Amazon driver viciously punch an older woman who had been unhappy with a slow delivery. While the video is shocking on its own, it's also a loudly clanging warning about the dangers of Critical Race Theory (CRT), especially when allied with other leftist doctrines commonly taught to the young, including the claim that words are violence. As CRT expands throughout America, expect more attacks like this one.

You can see the whole episode in this video. Please note that the older woman had finished speaking and was walking away from the driver, Itzel Ramirez, when Ramirez suddenly went berserk — and, as the tweet notes, Ramirez still claimed self-defense:

SHOCKING VIDEO shows an Amazon Driver giving a 67 year old Castro Valley woman a beat down after words were exchanged. 21 year old woman arrested by Alco Sherrif…who says suspect claims self defense. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/umTVNityDi — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) June 4, 2021

Here are a few more facts:

Doug Smith, the owner of the apartment complex, told NBC Bay Area that the resident asked Ramirez about the package after she received an alert that it had arrived. Ramirez reportedly told her to be patient. After 15 minutes went by, Ramirez was approached by the resident again. According to the sheriff's office, Ramirez said something about "white privilege" and the resident in return called her a "[expletive]." Deputies say Ramirez then hit the older woman 10 times in the face. The woman sustained injuries to her face and head and likely suffered a broken nose, officials said.

In fact, the older woman did not call Ramirez a "b----." According to the sheriff, it was a bit less direct than that. She merely said that Ramirez was "acting like a b----."

So what we've got is a situation in which a woman waited 15 minutes for her package and, apparently, complained. Ramirez's response came straight out of CRT. Rather than apologizing for the delay, she accused the woman of having White privilege. That's the moment at which Ramirez showed that she viewed herself as a victim of a predatory and evil person.

The next thing that happened is that the woman, having been accused of something patently ridiculous, muttered that Ramirez was "acting like a b----." Again, pay attention to the fact that we see that the woman has already turned away when she says this and has quickly put distance between herself and Ramirez. Yet Ramirez claimed "self-defense."

Ramirez's claim is not as ridiculous as it sounds. Young people today are repeatedly told that if they're a member of a victim class — and Ramirez has already established that she believes this — words from the victimizer are violence. They're not justifications for violence. They're not things that hurt your feelings. They are violence. They are equal in weight and pain to a physical attack. The days of "sticks and stones can break my bones but words can never hurt me" are gone.

If you've been attacked physically, you are reasonable to respond in kind. That's what Ramirez did.

Ramirez is being held on $100,000 bail and will be charged with elder abuse and battery. That's as it should be because she is ultimately responsible for her conduct. But let's be honest here: Ramirez did what she did because our culture has taught her to view herself as a threatened victim and to believe that anything a White person says or does is violence.

Given that Ramirez is part of a generation trained to think this way, you can expect that there will be other, similar attacks. This is where CRT inevitably leads, and societal degradation will happen fast. Just think of the speed with which Hitler perverted German culture. He assumed power in 1933 with less than 30% of the popular vote, at which time he ended all future fair elections. Within two years, his Brownshirts and Hitler Youth were routinely attacking Jews. (My dad escaped from Berlin in 1935 after a brutal beating from some Hitler Youths.)

CRT needs to stop yesterday. Otherwise, culturally, we're heading into a dark alley from which there is no escape.

