Title 42: Saved by the judge?

It looks like Title 42 will be around a bit longer.

According to news reports, the Democrats running for reelection can thank a federal judge.

President Biden's administration will comply with an upcoming order from a federal judge in Louisiana that is expected to block the removal of COVID-19 border restrictions. The restrictions, known as Title 42, are a Trump-era health measure that has been used to deport more than 1 million migrants. The Biden administration had previously planned to end Title 42 on May 23, a move that would have resulted in a surge in illegal immigration. A Louisiana district court judge has announced plans to block such a move until Biden negotiates a deal with Republican border states. A senior administration official said the White House plans to comply with that order Tuesday, according to Politico. "If and when the court issues the TRO [temporary restraining order] the department is planning to comply with that order," the official said, going on to complain about the decision. "It really makes no sense to us that the plaintiffs would demand, and the court would order, that [Department of Homeland Security] be stopped in its use in expedited removal, which is going to prevent us from adequately preparing for the aggressive applications for immigration law when public health expires." The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a plan on how to deal with post-Title 42 surges in migration on Tuesday.

Listen closely.

All of that cheering that you are hearing is coming from New Mexico and Arizona where a couple of Democrat incumbents are in trouble because of the border.

On Title 42, as well as the mask mandates or " Remain in Mexico ," the Biden administration is just plain tone deaf.

At this moment, the problem on the border is that the staff is overwhelmed and criminal elements are using the chaos to bring drugs into the country. In other words, most fair-minded Americans are focusing on the lawlessness of an open border brought to all of us by an administration that won't even visit the area.

Let's hope that the courts save Title 42 for now and force the Biden administration to go to Congress for a resolution. And please stop all of the talk about immigration reform or the other cliche about "our broken immigration system." The only thing broken here is the administration's backbone or their inability to fulfill their responsibilities on the border.