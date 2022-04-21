There are still Americans in Afghanistan

There is an important question no one in the media, including Fox or Republicans, is asking about the biggest failure of the Biden administration. Why has the current administration abandoned Americans still in Afghanistan?

The latest I could find about the number of Americans still in Afghanistan was dated two months ago from Senator James Risch of Idaho, that was covered by Hannity. He released a stunning number of Americans that are still in Afghanistan who seem to be forgotten.

“The report, signed by Foreign Relations ranking member Jim Risch of Idaho, reveals that State Department officials believed that between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans were in Afghanistan as late as Aug. 17. In the next two weeks, only 6,000 Americans were able to escape the country ahead of the Taliban takeover,” the Daily Caller reports.

There could be as many as 9000 Americans or more still in Afghanistan. No one asking the Biden administration why nothing is being done to save them. They were abandoned by a terrible order from the State Department with what could only be concluded was purposeful intent.

Not even the worst disgrace in the withdrawal (YouTube screengrab)

The current administration clearly wanted the American military out at all costs. That is what led to those thousands who were left behind. How could the abandoning of Americans be anything other than purposeful?

Those thousands of Americans have been abandoned to the likes of the Taliban and no one seems to care. No one should have stopped asking the administration about their abandonment. It is a massive failure on the part of the media and Republicans, both elected and running for office.

If Republicans are running on that issue, I have yet to see or hear it. Which is a shame, since it highlights the greatest failure of the current administration.

When Americans were taken hostage in Iran, the media did not ignore it as they are doing with Afghanistan today. They asked the Carter administration tough questions at a time when there were a lot of other negatives happening in the country. Why the silence, now?

The Carter administration, despite its many failings, at least gave the appearance of trying to save those Americans being held in Iran. There appears to be nothing similar with the current administration. And no one seems to care.

The Biden administration has abandoned thousands of Americans, and no one is asking a single member of the administration exactly how many there are and why nothing is being done to save a single American?

There are other important questions being asked about inflation and occasionally someone brings up the border, but no one seems to care about the Americans left behind. Not even Trump, as far as I know, has brought up anything about Americans being abandoned. He should be screaming from the roof tops, along with every other Republican, but he seems just as silent as the rest.

These are not Americans who chose to remain in Afghanistan. They have been abandoned and left in the hands of various bad actors, who have hated Americans for generations.

Those American men are being tortured and worse things are happening to the women. How dare anyone remain silent. Yet, that is exactly what has been happening for far too long.

Those are Americans who have been abandoned by the United States government and every American should be demanding answers.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an MBA and is a science fiction writer and mostly historical blogger. He has been a weekly blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state.