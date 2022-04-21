Joe Biden, strangling on his own border policies...

Do senile dogs learn new tricks? Or is Joe Biden hearing from too many angry Democrats?

Sure enough, Joe Biden seems to recognize that he's strangling on his own border policies, and not for the first time. This time, though, he's looking for a way out.

According to a report in Axios, as reported by the Washington Examiner's Byron York:

There is word that President Joe Biden is looking for a way out of his decision to end Title 42, the Trump-era regulation that allows U.S. authorities to turn back illegal crossers at the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of protecting the country from COVID. Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that Title 42 will be repealed on May 23. But now Axios reports Biden is wavering in that decision. Top aides are discussing the possibility of delaying repeal. The reason is obvious. Administration officials predict ending Title 42 will result in a flood of illegal crossers arriving at the border — as many as 18,000 each day, according to a scenario from the Department of Homeland Security. The administration will no longer have the means to turn them away on public health grounds and does not have the resolve to turn them away by simply enforcing immigration law or requiring them to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are considered. And the midterm elections are coming with Democrats already in deep trouble and voters unhappy with the administration's handling of the border. That has set off Democratic panic on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Thus far, nine Democrats from key swing and border states, who stand to lose their own congressional and Senate seats once the human waves commence, have signed onto the call to Biden to just stop, change course, do something to avoid the flood of people that's coming.

For Biden, that's a quandary. Of course he wants to let every illegal into the U.S. as the open-borders lobby calls for. He did that the day he entered office, issuing no-deportations executive orders for his first 100 days, breaking the U.S. treaty with Mexico signed by President Trump on forcing illegal aliens to wait out their phony claims for asylum in Mexico, ending bans on migrants from terrorist hellholes, trying to shell out $400,000 payouts to migrants separated from kids at the border, halting construction of the border wall at great taxpayer cost, and appointing incompetent Kamala Harris to play border tsar, all of which triggered the ongoing border surge. The list can be read at this leftist site here.

But he doesn't like the fallout from it. Biden's poll numbers began to turn south when floods of illegals started camping out at a Texas bridge and Fox News did some actual news coverage showing it, with the Bidenites trying to shut the network down in violation of the First Amendment.

Biden seems to know that much, and he also knows how much damage his previous open-borders actions have done to him and his wokester party. He makes a bad decision, he sees the unintended consequences, and normally just tries to blame Trump, or Vlad Putin, or whoever, but this time he seems to recognize that that the voters aren't that stupid. They squarely lay the blame on him, and much to his big surprise, Latino voters are fleeing him in the biggest numbers. That's some reward for letting every global Tom, Dick, and Harry who wants into the U.S. into the U.S.

He's strangling on his own bad border policies, unable to do the obvious thing and enforce border law as it's written, and as midterms approach, somehow knows it.

Why does he make these bad decisions? Why does he never foresee the consequences of his dinner triangle move to migrants? Did he think the migants would protect him instead of Get Theirs? Why does he continuously fail to read the room? Why does he make the same mistakes over and over again?

It's miserable stuff, and now he's got this quandary of going back on his word about letting all illegals in, or else not going back on his word and watching Congress fall to Republicans.

It may well be that he wants to best Barack Obama, known as the "deporter in chief" to open-borders lobbyists, in criticism that stung. How nice it would be to not be condemned by that crowd the way Obama was for enforcing the border to a small extent.

Now he's about to face down the wrath of angry voters. Somehow, that concentrates his feeble, filled-with-holes, mind. It may be the only thing that does.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of images from Pixabay / Pixabay license, and hand-drawn item.