Suggestions for Illinois gas station stickers

Governor Jay Pritzker and the Illinois Democrats want a state-mandated campaign sticker at all gas stations bragging that they aren't raising the price of gas by 2 cents a gallon on July 1st as planned.

It is not a cut. Consumers will not see a price decrease.

As the price of gas has doubled, the state has seen a windfall in sales tax from around 10 cents per gallon to 20 cents per gallon. (Illinois is one of few states that charge sales tax on gasoline) inflation has provided a great windfall to government agencies throughout the country.

J.B. Pritzker delivers the 2022 budget (YouTube screengrab - cropped)

Illinois doubled its Motor fuel tax from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon. with more increases to come (why didn't we see that sticker since Democrats are for keeping the public informed)

Instead of putting up that campaign sticker, I suggest four more honest stickers to truly inform the public:

Federal excise taxes: 18.3 cents

Illinois motor fuel tax: 38 cents

Illinois sales tax; 20 Cents (6.25%)

Total tax 76.3 cents.

Retail gas stations are very costly to put up and maintain. The average margin on gasoline is very low. They are lucky if it is 10 to 15 cents per gallon, whatever the price is.

So who are the gougers? The government that gets over 76 cents on gas in Illinois with zero investment and zero risk or the gas station owners that make very little with all the risk? The answer is obvious.

Why would anyone brag about a delay in a tax increase by implying that it is a tax cut? The answer is that politicians gladly spread misinformation to the public when they are trolling for votes. Is a 2-cent delay more important to consumers than the 10 cent increase in sales tax?