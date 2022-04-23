Maybe she likes being first lady too much

It's nice to see that I am not the only one in the country who is talking about First Lady Jill Biden and elder abuse. It's hard for me to see the president of the U.S., and that's what he is, without wondering what his wife must think about all this. Then I found this post by Stephen Kruiser:

During the campaign, I kept mentioning that Biden must not have anyone who really loves him. I was mostly talking about his wife, of course. The United States is being subjected to this misery because Jill Biden is power-hungry and wasn't in a position to grab any herself. She doesn't care how history remembers her husband's presidency. She has no qualms whatsoever about seeing her husband humiliate himself in public as he did when his old buddy Barack came back to the White House and left him wandering around looking for a friend. DOCTOR Jill is perfectly content to let Joe finish his long career falling apart on television just so she can have everyone in Washington suck up to her while she's keeping the evil teachers' unions in bed with the president of the United States.

Does Dr. Jill enjoy watching this? I guess Air Force One must be really nice.

A normal lady would have said something to the Democrats who focused on Joe after the early debates proved that President Trump would easily defeat the likes of Beto, Warren, and Kamala.

Yes, she would have reminded them that Joe is not up to it, that he is old, not a man up to the pressures of the office.

She would have opposed the whole thing because she loved her husband too much to see the humiliating scenes we are watching on TV.

Maybe I'm just being unfair, another partisan who voted against Biden. Honestly, I don't think so. All I can tell you is that most wives would not enjoy their husbands being kept from the media by some bunny or listen to the press secretary correct everything he says into an open microphone, such as confusing Title 42 and the mask mandates.

Come on, Dr. Jill. Is this worth it?

Image: Gage Skidmore