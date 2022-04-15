Is the Fauci-Mengele comparison out of bounds?

Fox News has parted company with Laura Logan, the journalist contends, for relaying viewers’ comments that Dr. Anthony Fauci does not represent science, as the Biden adviser has claimed, and instead represents Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Logan, formerly with CBS News, had in mind the fallout from COVID, but a different context might be more appropriate.

Josef Mengele earned a medical degree in 1938, the same year he joined the Nazis’ Waffen SS, where he volunteered for medical service. At Nazi concentration camps, Mengele would decide which arrivals would live or die.

At Auschwitz, Mengele conducted agonizing and lethal experiments on Jewish and Gypsy twins, most of them children. In his review of The Real Anthony Fauci, by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., economist Thomas DiLorenzo calls out Fauci’s “Dr. Mengele–style ‘experiments,’” which also took place on unwilling subjects.

Fauci’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provided funding for the Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) in New York as an outpatient clinic for HIV-positive children. The city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) offered up children under its care, nearly all of them African American or Hispanic, for secretive drug experimentation. The BBC told the story in the 2004 documentary Guinea Pig Kids .

As biochemist Dr. David Rasnick explained, children as young as three months were given “cocktails” of drugs with dangerous side effects. Rasnick described Didanosene as “very dangerous,” and Nevirapene as “dangerous and debilitating... horrible and painful and also lethal.” The children were also given Zidovdine, another name for AZT (azidothymidine), a DNA chain terminator that cures and prevents nothing.

ICC nurse Jacklyn Hoerger was ordered to give kids regular and sometimes large doses of AZT. According to Hoerger some 80 children died in the experiments. For further reading see Poison by Prescription: The AZT Story, by John Lauritsen

Fauci’s NIAID funded agonizing and deadly experiments on unwilling subjects, so DiLorenzo was not out of line in his comparison with Josef Mengele. As Kennedy shows, Fauci’s NIAID also conducts drug trials in Africa, where subjects can be unwitting as to adverse consequences and less likely to draw attention from American journalists.

In the 1992 “In the Matter of Josef Mengele,” the Department of Justice Office of Special Investigations showed how Mengele escaped the Allies and made his way to South America.

Mengele died in Brazil in 1979 and was never held to account for his crimes. In similar style, Fauci has never been held to account for forcing AZT and other dangerous drugs on children.

As Kennedy shows in considerable detail, Fauci is also Big Pharma’s permanent ambassador to the federal government. The jury is still out on the long-term effects of the vaccines Fauci wants administered to everyone, including children. In the long run, the comparison with Josef Mengele could become more appropriate. In the meantime, another issue has been settled.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 but in 1968 he went to work for the National Institutes of Health. If Fauci ever practiced medicine it was only for a short time. Fauci’s bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry, yet in 1984 he became head of NIAID.

Kary Mullis, who earned his PhD in biochemistry at UC Berkeley and won a Nobel Prize for inventing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), is on record that Fauci “doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.”

Fauci has reversed himself many times and his lockdown policies caused untold suffering. Those who accept Fauci’s claim to represent science are abusing the truth. The failure to hold him accountable is a miscarriage of justice.

Lloyd Billingsley is a policy fellow at the Independent Institute in Oakland, California.

Image: David Hill/Public Domain