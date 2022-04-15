Britain’s new rule for strip-searching female suspects beggars belief

In December, entirely without fanfare, Britain’s National Police Chief’s Council issued new guidelines for strip-searching women suspects: Men can do it. The only requirement for the men is that they have “transitioned” to be women. We only know about this new rule because Cathy Larkman, a retired police superintendent, ferreted out the information. It is another step in the complete breakdown of civilization in the English-speaking world (because we’re heading that way as well, here, in America.)

The Daily Mail broke the story:

Female suspects can be strip-searched by police officers who were born male but identify as women – and could be accused of a hate crime if they object, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. New guidelines issued to forces around the country state: ‘Chief Officers are advised to recognise the status of Transgender colleagues from the moment they transition, considered to be, the point at which they present in the gender with which they identify. ‘Thus, once a Transgender colleague has transitioned, they will search persons of the same gender as their own lived gender.’ The controversial advice, issued by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) — the body representing British police chiefs — says it may be ‘advisable’ to replace the person carrying out the search if the detainee objects, but adds: ‘If the refusal is based on discriminatory views, consideration should be given for the incident [to] be recorded as a non-crime hate incident unless the circumstances amount to a recordable crime.’

To make matters worse, this travesty comes on the heels of widespread reports about serious sexism amongst Britain’s male police officers, not the least of which is the fact that one of them raped and murdered a young woman.

Image: Skye Morden, a so-called “transgender” police officer in England. YouTube screen grab.

But back to the point about those police officers who have “transitioned” getting to strip-search female prisoners—something they can do because the threat to prosecute women for a hate crime will silence them in the face of this gross and dangerous indignity. The first thing to consider is what constitutes “transitioning.” It turns out that it has nothing to do with taking estrogen and getting gelded, which at least lowers men’s sex drive while limiting their capacity to force sex on the women (although they can certainly assault women in other ways).

Understanding how low that “transition” bar is requires looking to England’s Gender Recognition Act of 2004 (as amended). The Act allows so-called “transgender” people to apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate, which then “proves” they are the claimed gender.

The requirements for qualifying are simple. The person must convincingly prove that he, she, or it

(a) has or has had gender dysphoria, (b) has lived in the acquired gender throughout the period of two years ending with the date on which the application is made, (c) intends to continue to live in the acquired gender until death, and (d) complies with the requirements imposed by and under section 3.

To comply with section 3, the application must provide a detailed report from a physician or psychologist practicing in the gender dysphoria field affirming that the person has gender dysphoria. As we’ve all seen with children in America, that’s an easy call for many of these “health” practitioners. Just as to a hammer everything is a nail, to gender specialists, everyone claiming gender dysphoria has it. Under the Act, it’s irrelevant if the applicant has had surgery modifying sexual characteristics, although practitioners can include the details in the report.

And that’s it: In Britain, to obtain a Gender Recognition certificate, men are not required to take estrogen or get gelded, while women are not required to take testosterone and get mastectomies. All they have to do is tell a convincing tale.

What this means is that fully intact male police officers who identify as “lesbians,” can be in charge of strip-searching female suspects.

It’s no joke about them identifying as “lesbians.” After all, just yesterday, news broke about two women in an all-women’s prison getting impregnated by a fellow inmate. This was not a miracle. These pregnancies reflected the fact that this inmate was a fully intact man who finagled his way into a women’s prison (a place I’ve heard is cleaner and safer than a men’s prison) by announcing that he was a woman.

There are few things more misogynistic than the pretense that men who claim to be women actually are women, rather than being merely mentally ill or opportunistic men. If you want a comprehensive list of women who have been abused by these sick, often psychopathic men, check out the site Women Are Human.

What’s happening in England is disgraceful but England is scarcely unique. Gender madness has infected America too. This must stop. Men are men and women are women, and that’s true regardless of how they feel. I’m not a religious person, truly, but I can’t help but feel the presence of a great evil behind this press to destroy the biological binary genders that have helped define the entire mammalian world since time immemorial.