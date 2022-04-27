In America, it's good to be the king

How is it that in America one man is able to singlehandedly cripple the U.S. economy, deprive over 300 million people of affordable fuel, allow millions of illegal aliens into the country — and oh, yeah, pick a fight with a superpower that could possibly lead to WWIII?

This dictatorial oppression shouldn't be possible in a constitutional republic. We have divided government into three branches that operate separately and independently. This separation of powers ensures that no single person or branch of the government could ever become too powerful. Yet despite the safeguards, that exact scenario is playing out today.

So where are Congress, our courts? They can all see what's happening. It's their duty to stop the one-man wrecking crew in the White House, to provide constitutional checks and balances.

Sadly, checks and balances no longer apply, because America is no longer a constitutional republic. We're now a feudalist system, a form of political organization with three distinct social classes: royals, nobles, and peasants. We didn't get here overnight; we have been drifting toward feudalism for years. Some warned of our evolving class system, yet we continued down that path until we finally arrived.

Thus, we now live in a feudalist state with a monarch (King Joseph), nobles (Congress, oligarchs), and peasants (we the people).

In the Middle Ages, feudalism was based on land ownership. People were granted land in return for fealty and services. Historically, the king owned all the land, which he parceled out to his nobles in return for their loyalty. The nobles then rented out their land to peasants, who paid the nobles in produce and military service.

Our American feudal system has a similar setup, only the currency traded is money, not land. The king passes money and favors to nobles (Congress), who in turn pledge loyalty. Oh, it's not cash (usually), but the king can turn a blind eye to kickbacks, insider trading, and dark money. Or he can use his magic pen to pass pork-stuffed legislation, to give billions to countries that then return millions to the politicians.

Now in a medieval monarchy, a king had absolute power.

[F]or all intents and purposes, the entire kingdom was the possession of the King. Their power was absolute so whatever the King determined was the right thing for the people to do or for him to do became the law of the land instantly.

Sound familiar? King Joseph decides we're better off without fuel for our cars, that we don't really need heat for our homes, and he effectively cuts off energy production or at least drastically reduces our fuel supply.

His first days in office, he issued a moratorium on new fossil fuel leases on federal lands and waters.

He canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and New Mexico.

He rejoined the Paris Agreement, adding more costly regulations to the energy industry.

He issued a slew of executive actions and policies to strangle energy production.

King Joseph decides America must share our country's wealth and resources with the world, so he opens the castle gates and lets millions of unscreened illegal aliens pour into our country. The king's revised Statue of Liberty call is to bring us your fentanyl dealers, your sex traffickers, your MS-13 gang members, your criminals, your terrorists. All are welcome in the Biden kingdom.

King Joseph decided to stage a withdrawal from Afghanistan and in the process gifted billions in U.S. weaponry to terrorists. He decided that thousands of Americans left stranded in enemy territory can find their own way home — not his problem.

King Joseph declared economic war on a superpower, talking kinetic war (guns and bombs), possibly risking a third world war. His call, though, right?

The result of the king's proclamations is a kingdom in decline. America is suffering from skyrocketing inflation, fuel shortages, soon-to-be food shortages, escalating crime, and drugs — and, not to put too fine a point on it, the threat of WWIII.

Meanwhile, King Joseph is unfazed by the peasant's woes. He has the country's wealth, power, and future in his hands, and can't be bothered with the serfs' problems. Ah yes, in America, "It's Good to Be the King."

Now, I know — King Joseph doesn't know where he is, so he can't really be issuing these commands. No, but the royal seal (presidential signature) carries the authority to execute an order no matter who actually writes it. Thus, the king rules.

But can't the king be impeached? you ask. Sorry — impeachment works in a constitutional republic where Congress takes action. A feudalist system would require the nobles to break their allegiance to the king. Not gonna happen unless they have another king waiting in the wings. And then the monarchy would remain intact, a new figurehead but a shadow government still running the show. No, the only way to get back to our republic is to enforce the Constitution.

The 2020 election was not just fraudulent; it was in many ways unconstitutional. States' rights were set aside, laws to verify signatures overridden, and constitutional authority for state legislatures to control elections bypassed. The insurgents ran roughshod over the Constitution to take over the most powerful position in the world and most likely to obtain majorities in Congress. For all intents and purposes, they captured the entire U.S. government.

"When all government ...in little as in great things... shall be drawn to Washington as the center of all power; it will render powerless the checks provided of one government on another, and will become as venal and oppressive as the government from which we separated."

—Thomas Jefferson

How prescient of Mr. Jefferson. As predicted, the rats congregated in Washington and grew in numbers, grew in power until they overran the Capitol. This confluence of power in D.C. rendered "powerless the checks and balances" built into our government. Thus, America is right back where she started, serving a king.

Yet our Constitution means we don't have to fight another revolutionary war to get rid of this king. We simply have to acknowledge that America is not a monarchy, Washington cannot control our lives, cannot rig our elections, cannot deprive us of energy or food. But to topple the monarchy means we have to act on the illegal takeover of our government and decertify the 2020 election results in states where fraud is proven.

But if the king's nobles are allowed to block decertification, then we allow a proven fraudulent election to stand, an imposter to rule. Then any remnant of our republic will disappear and a relatively small group of insurgents will rule us, will dictate the terms of our existence. That's how it works in a monarchy.

What will it be America? Will we be ruled by a king or will we govern ourselves in a republic? It is indeed a time to choose.

"This is the issue ... whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves."

—Ronald Reagan

Image via Max Pixel.