For Russian troops, the lamp beside the golden door

World-changing ideas sometimes spring forward from the most unexpected places: even the Sunday comic strips.

One conspicuous example is that the idea of using electronic ankle bracelets to monitor the location of prisoners and reduce prison overcrowding was inspired by a 1987 Spiderman cartoon. Yes, a Spiderman cartoon!

Another example of miraculous innovation from an unexpected source was the concept for the Rhino Tank. This was a major World War II breakthrough that came from Sergeant Curtis Cullin in the Third Army after the D-Day Invasion. It allowed American tanks trapped in Hedgerow country to cut their way through the heavy trees and bushes with “tusks” on the front of their tanks without exposing their weak underbellies to enemy fire.

This impressive innovation saved many lives and accelerated the Allied advance to victory. Without the resulting breakout in the Bocage region of France, Patton’s lightning campaign in Normandy would not have been possible.

With this in mind, I would like to offer up a suggestion that might strike a blow for freedom in the war in Ukraine. But allow me to first provide some historical context and background.

In Vietnam, allied forces initiated something called the Chu Hoi (Open Arms) program. It was a major feature of the Physiological Operations campaign launched by the United States to help win the war in Southeast Asia. Its main purpose was to persuade North Vietnamese soldiers to defect from the North Viet Nam Army and to take rank with their South Vietnamese counterparts.

The program consisted primarily of dropping leaflets over the locations where the enemy was most likely to see them and pick them up. The message to the enemy soldiers was essentially that “you have fought bravely and well but your situation is hopeless…come join us in the fight for freedom.”

The leaflet drop did achieve a certain level of success even though, in the end, unfortunately, North Vietnam prevailed in that war.

Some of the most pathetic people on Earth have to be the Russian conscripts who make up a large part of the Russian Army. They have been lied to, duped, underpaid ($25 per month versus $1,000 per month for U.S. soldiers) underfed, shot at, and killed in a cause they do not understand or believe in.

There have been refusals and even mutinies in the Russian ranks. One report says that the invading troops even ran over a Russian general to express their dissatisfaction with the “s_ _ _ show” that is being conducted by their army’s high command.

Rarely has there ever been an army riper for the picking in terms of defecting to the other side. Ukrainian special propaganda units have already been encouraging defections from their troubled enemy.

But there is another element that might be added to the open arms program to accelerate its effectiveness. The United States might aggressively invite defecting Russian soldiers to immigrate to our country in an expedited program. Job training and English classes would be made available. To be successful the program should be well designed and generous. The message could be broadly advertised through leaflets, loudspeaker broadcasts, social media, and radio programs.

Here in the United States, we have many jobs that go begging. As of March 31, there were eleven million unfilled jobs that were unfilled. Employers are complaining that it is difficult to find qualified and willing workers. Some suggest that American workers have become somewhat spoiled and indifferent. The once-famous American work ethic is becoming a little tattered with the excess of federal money in full circulation.

This offer to the Russian soldiers would accelerate even further the concept of America as the land of opportunity. Who better to seize that opportunity than those who appreciate our freedoms the most? People who have suffered under the yoke of communist mismanagement. They have known the lack of freedom and would be that much more eager for a chance to break away.

Thousands of young professionals have already been fleeing the former Soviet Union in surprisingly high numbers. Many are disgusted with the invasion of Ukraine and the accompanying war crimes perpetrated by their country’s leader.

The loss of the best and brightest will have long-term consequences for Russia’s economy.

There are some potential issues with this strategy. The Russian government would attempt to infiltrate the defectors with its own agents. It might try and punish and prevent soldiers from leaving with threats of execution or imprisonment. Of course, it would not be easy by any means. There is also the question of the many war crimes committed by the Russian soldiers that would have to be dealt with.

But on the positive side, there is fertile ground to reap a major harvest. Young Russian soldiers without enough food to eat might be eager to leave their hard and bitter circumstances for the promise of a new life in the New World. They might become some of our hardest working and most appreciative citizens. The ranks of the Russian Army might be severely decimated by an accelerated program creating major desertions.

An important part of making such a program work is smooth coordination and administration by the Ukrainian troops on the front lines. Those defecting would have to have confidence that they would be treated fairly and honorably and not be summarily shot by angry, local soldiers or citizens.

In the end, we are asking those who have been enlisted in an evil cause to give up the “dark side” and join us in a fight for decency. The rewards financially and morally would be substantial and fulfilling. Many would come and many would stay and be forever grateful.

In her famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty, Emma Lazarus spoke of holding up the lamp by the golden door to freedom. For the benighted, conscripted, abused Russian soldiers fighting for nothing in Ukraine, this offer could be that golden lamp.

Jared Knott, author of Tiny Blunders/Big Disasters: Thirty-Nine Tiny Mistakes That Changed the World Forever. Knott was a decorated combat infantry officer in Vietnam in the First Air Cavalry Division.

Image: Alan Levine, via PxHere // CC BY 2.0