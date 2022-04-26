Biden admin's cold, callous response to the death of a Texas guardsman protecting our border

As if anyone ever needed proof of the callousness and irresponsibility of the Biden administration regarding its open borders policy, White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki yesterday put everybody to rights.

Here she is in action:

Q: "Does the White House feel any responsibility" for the death of Texas National Guard Spc Bishop Evans?



Psaki: "The National Guard work for the states... and his efforts and operations were not directed by the federal government." pic.twitter.com/DMVhLfA9FR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 25, 2022

She was responding to an inquiry about the death of a 22-year-old Texas National Guardsman, who risked his life to save two drowning illegal aliens in the Rio Grande, and lost his own even as he saved theirs.

Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, went missing near Eagle Pass Friday while attempting to rescue two migrants who "appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S.," according to the Texas Military Department. His body was found early Monday.

The fine young man, who had his whole life in front of him, died, while the two people whose lives he saved turned out to be loathsome drug-dealers. Their rescuer had no way of knowing who they were — the border's open, so anyone can now come. He was just doing his job and putting his life on the line, as so many who guard our border also do, rescuing illegal crossers who otherwise drown in the river, get tangled up on the border fence, or end up abandoned by human-smugglers in the desert. These guardsmen and Border Patrol agents rescued more than 12,000 of these illegals just last year, according to former acting ICE director Tom Homan, speaking to Fox News.

Notice the absence of compassion in those remarks, prefaced with a cursory "of course our heart goes out to his family" spoken in a flat, formulaic tone. We'd like to know if Joe or Jen went to the trouble of contacting them personally. We know that President Trump would contact the families of fallen servicemen even if they were aligned with Trump-hating Democrats, as happened in the case of the servicemen killed in Niger several years ago. We know that Joe likes to look at his watch when the same situation befalls him — when 13 returning U.S. service people killed in Afghanistan as a result of his bungling left him sending the message, to their families and everyone else, that he had better things to do.

Worse still, notice the absence of responsibility for the border surge that is the main reason why the National Guardsman was stationed near that border. She blames everything but Joe's policies.

It's as disgusting as Biden's bid to frame U.S. Border Patrol agents with the false claim that the long reins on their horses, necessary for any maneuvering in the border badlands, were actually plantation driver whips being used on illegal border-crossers, which they were not. It is something he has yet to apologize for.

Well, he needs to apologize for this, too — a callous response directed at a black service member, no less. Being a coward, with only Jen Psaki to speak for him, Biden's not man enough to do it.

