EU deep state interfering with France’s presidential election

Conservative Marine Le Pen will face France’s President Emmanuel Macron next Sunday in a runoff election for the presidency of France. Quite obviously, Le Pen’s nationalism and scares the transnationalists in Brussels and they have now retaliated. The UK Guardian reports:

The European Union’s anti-fraud body has accused Marine Le Pen and several of her party members – including her father – of embezzling about €620,000 while serving as members of the European parliament. France’s investigative website Mediapart published a section of the new 116-report alleging that the MEPs misused EU funds for national party purposes.

Le Pen in 2016 in the EU Parliament

Leaking this a week before the election qualifies as a dirty trick. Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (National Rally) party spokesman complains:

“Marine Le Pen contests this. She contests it without having had access to the details of the accusation. It’s a manipulation; unfortunately, I’m not surprised,” Bosselut told the French channel BFMTV. (snip) Bosselut said Le Pen had “not been summoned by any French judicial authority” and accused the European authorities of failing to send him or Le Pen the final report.

The charges cannot be answered, and so hang there before the voters’ eyes to drive away support for Pe Pen. The example cited in the Guardian report is a conference charged to the EU, on an EU topic, where party matters allegedly were also discussed.

The EU has its own deep state.

