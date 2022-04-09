England's NHS promoting prostitution to pay for gender transition treatments

One of England's National Health Service–funded clinics is promoting prostitution as a way for transgender people to pay for their transition treatments.

Being a sex worker 'can be useful and sometimes empowering', according to a guide produced by CliniQ, a sexual counselling service for transgender people at King's College Hospital in London. It adds: 'It can help us pay for parts of our transition.'

The booklet by CliniQ, which is part-funded by King's College NHS Trust and three London local authorities, also suggests that transgender men — people born in female bodies but transitioning to male — can hide the fact that they are trans when visiting gay sex parties.



Source.

That's a great use of taxpayer's money! The NHS and some in the LGBT community may think this is a capital idea, or even a "twofer." In truth, however, it is using other people's hard earned tax dollars to promote an amoral way to earn money for the desecration of one's body, which is an affront to God.

There is nothing healthy about that. Will Jolly Olde England's NHS soon recommend that folks start selling illicit drugs as a way to pay for their stays in substance abuse rehabilitation clinics? Or try their hand at a roulette table and put everything on "red" in hopes of paying off their gambling debt? Perhaps the NHS would suggest people pay their parking tickets with money obtained by robbing a bank?

The Ten Commandments have long been banished from the public square. The Golden Rule is no more. Common sense has fled the coop along with any notion of shame or dignity. Not so long ago, the conventional wisdom was to "treat your body like a temple." Today, wisdom is almost extinct. (Must be the result of "climate change.") So people are encouraged to treat their bodies like a Mr. Potato Head, adding and removing parts as they see fit.

Insanity rushes in to fill the void where wisdom once resided. A belief in...anything else...replaces a belief in a higher power. Too many of us second-guess God, but not mortal "experts" like Dr. Fauci or "Bill Nye the Science Guy." That just might be one reason why, despite countless medical and technological breakthroughs, life spans and mental health are both declining.