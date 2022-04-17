David Hogg has something to tell you about his father

On February 14, 2018, thanks to a complete systemic failure at the school and county level, Nikolas Cruz was able to murder 17 of his classmates at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. David Hogg, a student at the school, was not among the injured nor was he even in the line of fire (which is, of course, a good thing). Nevertheless, by becoming one of the loudest voices calling for gun control following the shootings, Hogg managed to get a place at Harvard. He also gained a huge Twitter presence, which is a source of endless amusement for anyone who has a triple-digit IQ.

Those who have followed Hogg’s career, from publicity-seeking high school student to Harvard undergraduate, cannot help but be impressed with his manifest mediocrity, which is bathed in hard leftism. He is the modern Harvard undergraduate writ large and should dissuade any parent who hopes that his child will actually be educated when at college from sending that child to Harvard in the third decade of the 21st century.

Hogg’s musings on Twitter (which are so prolific it’s hard to know how he finds time for school work) provide an endlessly ludicrous, vapid stream of generic leftism, ignorance, and venom:

I feel the need to continue wearing my mask outside even though I’m fully vaccinated because the inconvenience of having to wear a mask is more than worth it to have people not think I’m a conservative 😬 — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 14, 2021

If you need an AR-15 to feel like a man you need a therapist not a gun. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) September 8, 2021

I can tell you this for damn sure. I’m never going to raise kids here if there are still school shootings when I’m older. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) December 2, 2021

A cicada landed on me yesterday and I threw my phone 10 feet - it landed screen down- on a staircase



I can not wait for this to be over — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) June 11, 2021

The filibuster is killing our republic.

It’s killing our right to vote.

It’s killing our children.

It’s killing our planet.

It’s killing progress.



it’s time we fucking abolish it — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) December 1, 2021

(Looking at that swill, it’s depressing to realize how huge and active his Twitter following is.)

Last week, Hogg outdid himself. He published an utterly loony series of tweets for his 1.12 million followers explaining why he’s pretty sure that his father worked for the FBI or the CIA:

Like got a awards that don’t even say what they are for (very clearly like redacted) or literally get a reward and can’t even take it home because it’s that secret? — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 12, 2022

But makes sense he knows how to shoot guns, fly a plane, fly a helicopter, scuba dive and skydive and more. And both my grandpas did a lot of secret stuff too (according to family lore) some stuff so crazy I don’t believe it. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 12, 2022

Obviously not doing that now and I did want to follow in their footsteps I’d have to run, get elected and work on the intel committee or something. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 12, 2022

Trust me if we were we would be a lot more successful, I wouldn’t be talking about this and I certainly wouldn’t have so many spelling errors lol — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 12, 2022

I only talk about this at all because I literally know nothing about what he did so it doesn’t feel like a risk and he’s been retired for over 5 years — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 12, 2022

It says something about the completely feminized and/or neutered world in which Hogg lives that he thinks firing a gun, knowing how to fly, and being athletic automatically means that your father must be a spook.

Harvard’s finest, ladies and gentlemen. Harvard’s finest.

Image: David Hogg by Lorie Shaull. CC BY-SA 2.0.