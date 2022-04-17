« Alexandra Hunt represents the nihilism of the modern Democrat party
April 17, 2022

David Hogg has something to tell you about his father

By Andrea Widburg

On February 14, 2018, thanks to a complete systemic failure at the school and county level, Nikolas Cruz was able to murder 17 of his classmates at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. David Hogg, a student at the school, was not among the injured nor was he even in the line of fire (which is, of course, a good thing). Nevertheless, by becoming one of the loudest voices calling for gun control following the shootings, Hogg managed to get a place at Harvard. He also gained a huge Twitter presence, which is a source of endless amusement for anyone who has a triple-digit IQ.

Those who have followed Hogg’s career, from publicity-seeking high school student to Harvard undergraduate, cannot help but be impressed with his manifest mediocrity, which is bathed in hard leftism. He is the modern Harvard undergraduate writ large and should dissuade any parent who hopes that his child will actually be educated when at college from sending that child to Harvard in the third decade of the 21st century.

Hogg’s musings on Twitter (which are so prolific it’s hard to know how he finds time for school work) provide an endlessly ludicrous, vapid stream of generic leftism, ignorance, and venom:

(Looking at that swill, it’s depressing to realize how huge and active his Twitter following is.)

Last week, Hogg outdid himself. He published an utterly loony series of tweets for his 1.12 million followers explaining why he’s pretty sure that his father worked for the FBI or the CIA:

It says something about the completely feminized and/or neutered world in which Hogg lives that he thinks firing a gun, knowing how to fly, and being athletic automatically means that your father must be a spook.

Harvard’s finest, ladies and gentlemen. Harvard’s finest.

Image: David Hogg by Lorie Shaull. CC BY-SA 2.0.

 

 

 

 

