Alexandra Hunt represents the nihilism of the modern Democrat party

Alexandra Hunt is a House candidate in the Democrat primaries in Pennsylvania. While the media focuses on her past as a stripper, what struck me are her nihilistic values, although framed in the language of “love” and thoughtfulness. She is the modern Democrat party.

I read about Hunt at Fox News, which thinks her stripper past is the most noteworthy thing about her, even before her abortion beliefs: “Former stripper running for Congress says ‘climate emergency’ partially prompted decision to get an abortion.”

The key facts in the article are that Hunt worked part-time as a stripper in college, that she got an abortion at 18, that she just started an OnlyFans account, and that she sells campaign swag saying “Elect Hoes” (which seems to be a stronger statement than being a part-time stripper) and “I may have danced for money but I’m no corporate whore.”

Hunt’s website provides a few more pertinent details. Her parents were teachers and she attended the nice suburban school where they taught despite living in Rochester. She attended the University of Richmond, earning a degree in Psychology, and then attended Drexel and got a Master of Public Health degree from Temple University. She’s now a public health researcher.

What interested me most was the reason Hunt had an abortion:

In a May 2021 video posted to Twitter, Hunt described what led her to get an abortion a decade ago. “When I was 18, I was part of the 2% of people who can get pregnant on birth control and I found out I was pregnant. And I decided that I was not ready to bring a child in this world and I decided to get an abortion,” Hunt says in the video. Hunt went on to say that the state of the world back then, and today, was not the kind of place she would want to bring a child into anyway. “I as a person was not ready to bring a child into this world, but also the world was not in a state — and is not, 10 years later, is not in a state — that I wanted to bring a child into yet, which is my decision to make,” she said. She also lists the reasons she thought the world was not in a state for her to raise a child. “My generation faces a lack of jobs, a lack of living wage, a housing crisis, an affordable housing crisis, a student debt crisis, the climate emergency, the prison-industrial complex, and the list goes on and on. And I wanted to offer my child better.”

Image: Alexandra Hunt. YouTube screen grab.

This is what leftism has done to America’s young people. To her—and her generation—the world is a disaster. Abortion is just one answer in a litany of leftist ideas. There is no present, no future, and no hope. The fact that each of these disasters could be reversed by abandoning the policies her party espouses doesn’t occur to her:

Lack of jobs and lack of a living wage: The Democrat party has systematically wrecked the economy and job prospects through business-killing regulations, the hunt for “clean” energy, and Weimar-style money printing. Hunt wants more plus socialized medicine. Change those policies and there will be jobs and decent wages.

The (affordable) housing crisis: It’s the Democrats who have pushed rent control in cities making decent housing unavailable; destroyed urban schools so that, as even Elizabeth Warren figured out, suburban homes around good schools skyrocketed in value, and supported Vanguard and BlackRock as they bought up housing stock across America from landlords destroyed by COVID rent moratoriums.

A student debt crisis: Democrats see nothing wrong in telling a womyn’s studies major that it’s reasonable to take out $300,000 in loans to get three degrees. They’re comfortable with Harvard, which has about $53 billion in its endowment, churning out unemployable graduates while expecting the public to step up to all that debt.

The climate emergency: There is no climate emergency, although it defines the fears, demands, and nihilism of Hunt’s generation more than anything else does.

The prison-industrial complex: If you look at the crime tearing apart American communities, especially minority communities, the problem isn’t too much prison; it’s too little. Or as Fox Butterfield memorably asked,

“It has become a comforting story: for five straight years, crime has been falling, led by a drop in murder,” Butterfield wrote in 1997. “So why is the number of inmates in prisons and jails around the nation still going up?”

Hunt, of course, supports de-incarceration.

Hunt is not a sign of youthful optimism in the Democrat party or the redemption of someone who sexualized her body for money. She is, instead, an incredibly depressing example of the nihilism Democrat party policies and values have created. She is the person leading America to a dead end, rather than an optimistic, economically successful future.