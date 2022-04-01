Biden's border surge plan is worse than it looks

Joe Biden knows there's a border surge coming. He's expected to drop Title 42 COVID restrictions on illegal entrants as of May 23 and the human waves are expected to at least double from what was seen last year.

Some two to three million illegal border crossers are forecast to make landfall in the United States and with no fear of deportation, and establish themselves here permanently. Right now, in just one Texas corridor, at Eagle Pass, some 7,000 illegal border crossers from 157 countries are rolling through daily. That number is expected to soar to 18,000 a day once Title 42 is gone. Democrats in those affected districts are alarmed and asking Biden not to do it. The coming surge is to make the past surges look like play waves in the kiddie pool.

Biden knows they are coming has no intention of enforcing U.S. border law, or even trying to stop it.

His minions have a plan that they aren't telling us about for this huge new surge, and news leaks suggest that their plan is worse than it looks.

Several things stand out:

First, Biden has a plan for border surgers coming in who will inevitably need medical care, given the incentive to migrate for "free" gringo health care is bound to motivate the sick to come, and for the well, the arduous journey, and the customer service standards of Mexico's human smuggling networks are likely to create others who need medical care.

Leaked reports suggest that Biden plans to address it this way:

🚨One idea being floated: pulling medical personnel from Veterans Affairs to assist “We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that. Who went to combat…to give free medical attention to illegal migrants” CBP source tell me. — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) March 31, 2022

He's going to steal medical personnel from VA medical centers and their veteran clients to tend to illegals? What kind of priority is that? And how fair is it to the medical personnel, many of whom have made it their mission to serve U.S. service members, not play 'doctors without borders' for nationals of 157 countries? Stealing doctors and leaving veterans high and dry with not enough medical personnel and long long lines as a result is downright immoral.

That's not the only shocking thing about this Biden plan to meet the surge.

Reports suggest that illegal border crossers will be given an "app" for their cell phones for an express check-in with Border Patrol agents, (which of course, they all have), to ensure their speedy entry and customer service satisfaction, something legal immigrants certainly don't get:

This source telling me the “CBP1 app was originally devised to make it easier for known travelers to enter and go across the border…it’s now being thought of to use as an easy way for folks to get in” — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) March 31, 2022

🚨A CBP source tells me the Biden Admin is also looking at deploying a smart app for migrants to use to submit to pre-screening. There is talk of expanding the “CBP1 App” for migrants so they can submit pre-screening prior to approaching a point-of-entry. — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) March 31, 2022

What could go wrong? Vetting? Yes, just like those Afghan plane jumpers were 'stringently vetted.'

And why is there such a surge to grant illegals from other countries government services when our own IRS still can't answer taxpayer phone calls and the rest of the government is largely dysfunctional, too? What kind of priority is that?

The third aspect is what comes after the immediate needs of the border surgers are met.

The odd timing of Biden's decision to employ "asylum officers" to the job that had been done by judges, to adjudicate asylum claims, all in the name of "efficiency" and "clearing backlogs" is highly suspicious for several reasons.

Biden's executive order is expected to become operational on May 21, two days before his Title 42 COVID restrictions are to be dropped.

These newly minted "asylum officers" with vast powers to admit or not admit illegal migrants have been given a host of incentives to grant asylum on the spot, and with that asylum, hand out an automatic path to U.S. citizenship to illegal border crossers.

Numbers USA notes that to start, it won't even clear the backog:

The fundamental contradiction at the heart of this regulation is straightforward. The regulation, in the name of fairness and efficiency, places ultimate authority for adjudication of asylum applications with asylum officers. The theory behind this is that it reduces the procedural path of adjudication by cutting out the immigration judges who are facing a massive 600K+ backlog of asylum cases. Seems simple, right? Judges are overwhelmed so why not outsource the work to asylum officers? The trouble is that the Biden Administration even screws this up. The regulation only allows the expedited process if the asylum officer approves the application. If the asylum officer denies the application, then the regulation preserves the appeals to immigration judges. Which means, in the case of denials, this regulation has zero effect on increasing efficiency. But wait there’s more, the revised rule actually expands the rights of asylum applicants in their appeal of a denial. The first draft actually tried to limit applicant procedural maneuvering on appeal to speed up the process. Turns out the one group of commenters the Biden Administration listened to was the group that said his new rule was too hard on denied applicants. So for asylum denials, the rule will not change much unless you believe adding unrealistic timelines matters. At this point it is fair to wonder why DHS and DOJ would make such a distinction between approvals and denials. The answer is that in a nonadversarial process up to one low-level staffer, it is very likely that pertinent information could be missed. Furthermore, it is highly likely that cases of fraud will be missed and rewarded. The Biden Administration wants to make sure they defend against improper denials for bona fide asylum applicants. This is admirable until you realize what that means for the regulation as a whole. Namely, if even DHS and DOJ refuse to trust the new nonadversarial process they are creating with respect to denials, then how is that same process reliable to produce approvals? What would the Left say about a Trump Era asylum rule that created a rushed adjudication system where only denials were final and approvals had to go through a much more complicated and onerous process?

Mark Krikorian, writing in National Review, notes:

What that means is that the White House plan for dealing with the surge of new illegal immigration — which will come on top of the existing historic surge of illegal immigration – is not to halt the surge but to launder it by granting asylum immediately to virtually all those who jump the border. The goal is to “process” hundreds of thousands of border jumpers in an “efficient and fair” manner so that they’re no longer illegal aliens. Once they’ve been re-christened as asylees (and thus on a path to citizenship), there are no more messy questions about whether they’ll show up for court and whether they’ll leave when they lose their asylum claim (as most currently do).

With thousands and thousands of these claims set to be rubber stamped, it's pretty obvious that this is a usurpation of Congress's sole lawful authority to set immigration numbers for entry into the states. But from the migrants' perspective, only a fool would try to immigrate legally now that this is what's on offer.

Every migrant who gets that cheaply handed out "asylum" will make a mockery of the entire idea of asylum. Unlike actual asylees fleeing bona fide persecution in their home countries, these new "asylees" will be free to fly back and forth to the country they claim is trying to kill them, and send remittances to fatten up the governments of that same country that is supposedly persecuting them. Think any of them will forego that out of "credible fear of persecution"? Just watch the flight counts to Central America at Miami and LAX when this goes into effect. Most of these migrants have already crossed multiple borders, paid cartels huge sums of cash to get smuggled in, have engaged in country-shopping in order to obtain the best jobs and benefit packages, and come from the lower middle class, not the dirt-poor of their respective countries. It's quite different from the situation of Ukrainians, whose literate productive citizens are fleeing live bombs with no homes or even cities to return to, and taking any port in a storm.

The asylum process is about to become twisted into a backdoor means of admitting all illegals.

The worst aspect of this 'instant yes' scam is that these line jumpers will have an instant path to U.S. citizenship after they get that quickly handed out asylum. Because of that, Democrats will have the voter base they are seeking, and much sooner than they could expect through court channels. The whole thing is a fiasco for rule of law, and little more than a plan to import Democrat voters who won't need to cast ballots illegally to give Democrats the result they want.

How this could be legal is really pretty germane to the issue. These Biden workarounds, usurpations, and caterings to illegal activity should be challenged to high heavens in court, broadcast in the press, and criticized in the halls of Congress.

Republicans should raise hell about it, because it makes a mockery of citizenship, rule of law, and basic justice.

Image: Screen shot from BBC video, via YouTube